More videos from 2Baba's mother-in-law's birthday celebration have emerged on social media

A clip captured the moment a brand-new car was presented to Natasha Osawaru's mother, with the report claiming it was a gift from the Edo lawmaker and 2Baba

2Baba also performed at the birthday celebration of his mother-in-law, drawing more reactions online

More videos capturing the fun moments at Natasha Osawaru's mother's birthday celebration have emerged on social media.

Aside from music star 2Baba, who was spotted at the event alongside his wife Natasha, former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, attended the party to celebrate with his younger sister.

2Baba performs at Natasha Osawaru's mother's birthday celebration. Credit: natashaosawaru/stelladimokokorkus

One of the videos shared by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus showed the moment Natasha's mother was presented with a new car as a birthday gift.

While the clip captured 2Baba among the spectators, the car was reportedly gifted to her by the singer and his wife.”

"My source says this video is the moment excited Mrs Osawaru was shown the car gift reportedly gifted her by her daughter Natasha and new son in law Tuface Idibia.- ( Tuface part is ALLEGEDLY)," she said.

Another video also showed the African Queen crooner singing at his mother-in-law's party as she showed her dance moves.

Netizens share what they observe about 2Baba as Natasha presents her mum with a car. Credit: natashaosawaru/official2baba.

According to the report, Natasha's mother's birthday celebration began on Friday, July 4, and ended on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The video capturing the moment Natasha Osawaru's mother was presented with a brand new car is below:

The video of 2Baba performing at his mother-in-law's birthday party is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's presence

Many netizens shared their observations about the singer's presence at Natasha's mother's birthday party.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

cherrywillz1 wrote:

"How did this guy move from main character to just a face in the crowd? The celebrant didn’t even acknowledge him Everybody just dey match am dey go."

elilebullem said:

"Chai! Tuface is dat you? Our Legend? This life na wa oh!"

august9jaa commented:

"Omo, this is a sad watch. Nobody send 2baba for there. Like he was invisible."

chezphidellescouture said:

"2face na spectator for their em be nobody! I feel sorry for him watching this video."

queenieduru reacted:

"The family no even send the guy even the mother didn’t even hug him omg."

nnk_lifestyle wrote:

"Nothing pain me pass for this video as the mama nor send my legend, and my legend was busy shouting yes o yes o."

shisevee_ commented:

"If it was 2face that got the car, she would have acknowledged him, but mama shenk am."

anastasia_foods wrote:

"Nobody is seeing tuface here o, even Natasha mama no look the guy twice. I doubt he bought that car."

princess__mayegun commented:

"See tubaba wey dey command respect with Annie e reach 6face turn nobody rate am again."

_bigspence wrote:

"Omo see as dem bone 2face. Dem shift am go one corner. The mama no even give am face Upon say he rush go open car door for am. Chai."

joandgees said:

"Tuface nor even dey bench, him na spectator for this football match this series long ooo my people say "okamuka r'akpor."

Natasha breaks silence after 2Baba's apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru broke her silence after 2Baba issued a viral apology.

While she didn't give full details about the post, she shared a cryptic post about the year 2027.

Natasha's post seemed to be her reaction to the newly formed Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition party ahead of the 2027 election.

