Rute Cardoso, Diogo Jota’s wife, broke down in tears and rested her head on her husband’s coffin at his funeral

The couple were married just 11 days before the tragic car crash that claimed Jota and his brother’s lives

Portugal teammate Ruben Neves supported Cardoso emotionally and physically during the emotional funeral

A new video from the funeral of Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has surfaced, capturing an intensely emotional moment as his wife, Rute Cardoso, broke down in tears.

The clip, which has now gone viral, shows Rute placing her head gently on Jota’s coffin while being supported by Portugal international Ruben Neves, who helped carry the casket.

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, escorts her late husband's coffin during his funeral in Portugal. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

Jota, aged just 28, was laid to rest on July 5 in his hometown of Gondomar, Portugal, following a ghastly car crash that also killed his younger brother, Andre Silva, The Mirror reports.

The two were reportedly en route to catch a ferry that would take Jota back to England, where he was due to begin pre-season training with Liverpool after their Premier League title-winning campaign.

What made the farewell even more heartbreaking was the fact that Jota and Cardoso had only been married 11 days earlier, on June 22.

Their wedding video had just been posted on social media days before his untimely death. The grief and pain on Rute’s face during the funeral were a visual echo of a love story cut far too short.

From wedding joy to sudden loss

Rute Cardoso and Diogo Jota had been together since high school.

Their bond was not only evident to those close to them but was also widely admired by fans on social media, especially after the couple shared stunning photos and videos from their June wedding.

Rute Cardoso rests her head on her late husband's coffin during funeral proceedings in Portugal. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

Just days before the accident, Jota had expressed his joy on Instagram with captions celebrating his love for Rute and their life together.

They were parents to three young children, and the couple often shared family moments with fans, painting the picture of a bright and happy future ahead.

But that future was shattered in the early hours of July 3, when Jota’s Lamborghini crashed in northwest Spain.

The news sent shockwaves across the football world and beyond. The wake and funeral were attended by close family, friends, teammates, and football figures from across Europe, all united in grief.

A community is in mourning

The funeral scenes were as powerful as they were sorrowful. Alongside Rute, Jota’s grief-stricken parents were seen weeping over his casket, Mens Journal reports.

His mother clutched a framed photo of her son, while his father was comforted by mourners.

Ruben Neves, one of Jota’s closest friends in the Portugal national team, was visibly emotional as he helped carry the coffin and support Rute during the procession.

Jota’s mother breaks down in tears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video has emerged online showing Jota’s heartbroken mother, Isabel Silva, in tears while attending the funeral of her children.

She was held and consoled by Jota's agent, the highly revered Jorge Mendes, who was also in tears at the passing of one of his top clients during his lifetime.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, paid tribute to the former Liverpool star via two separate posts on her Instagram page.

