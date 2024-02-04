The mood ahead of the 2024 Grammys Award within the Nigerian music industry is one filled with anticipation and suspense

Video of the sitting arrangement ahead of the award show later tonight, February 4, 2024, has sent many into a frenzy

According to the video of the Grammy sitting arrangement, Davido and his Nigerian arch-rival, Burna Boy, would be sitting very close to each just a table apart

The suspense in the air ahead of the 2024 Grammys Award show is palpable, especially for those who are massive supporters of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Davido is among the five Nigerian artists nominated for a Grammy award at the 66th edition. Other Nigerian artists nominated in different categories are Olamide, Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.

Video of the 66th Grammys sitting arrangement has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@davido/@burnaboy

Source: Instagram

However, Davido is the only Nigerian artist nominated in three categories.

A video of the sitting arrangements ahead of the award show has sparked mixed reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido will next to Burna Boy at the 2024 Grammys

The trending video of the sitting arrangement has gotten people talking online after it was revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido will sit very close to his arch-rival, Afro-fusion specialist Burna Boy.

Neither of the two Nigerian musicians has been on good terms for a long time. They once got into a fight inside a club in Ghana.

The seating arrangement would see Davido sitting just a few steps away from Burna Boy, which would be quite a view of how they would react when either wins a Grammy gong.

Recall that Davido and Burna Boy are both nominated in the same category for the "Best Global Music Album."

Video of the sitting creating a stir online:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Here some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@ehiglamoure:

"If there's any artist that has worked hard over the years n had the most condemnations is Davido! If you need an example for consistency u can use Davido..."

@black_chase7:

"Hope you guys don't get bias too, Because burna deserves better OKAY?? "

@heisblackstar:

"After davido watch burnaboy perform then burnaboy go watch davido collect the Grammy, life na just turn by turn u no need to rush am."

@teealls:

"Only one of them has the stage though...no hating on David but he did his best to be here...Maximum respect to Nigerian artistes flagging us this year...they all know Burna is the greatest so far."

@strict_30bg:

"Where wiz own na?"

@swizzysand:

"Lol Big wiz go just dey smile, E go be like he’s proud of he’s boys."

@judithoflagos:

"Davido and burna are bigger than megan sha, how many records megan don break, her songs no pass us shores na, yes 21 savage is a legend."

@orlando_don_porosky:

"I wish Davido wins the award, but my church mind tells me they’ll give it to Tyla."

@mamzbilli:

"Davido go don iron cloth him wan use today no time, I no sure say sleep go catch am self."

@iamjustified__:

"Asake and Olamide go stand for entrance."

Davido makes grand entry at his O2 Arena concert

Legit.ng recalls the first time Davido sold out the O2 Arena in 2022, when his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, opened the concert.

Davido's first O2 Arena concert took place on March 5, 2022, and thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora were seen supporting one of their own.

The night had a lot of side attractions, but fans couldn't shake off the exhilarating feeling of watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage.

Source: Legit.ng