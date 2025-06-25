A lady has expressed her worry on social media over the disturbing daily routine of her work colleague

She noticed that her colleague spends two to three hours in the restroom daily, leaving all the work for her

Out of curiosity, she secretly followed her work colleague to the toilet and what she saw left her puzzled

A lady says she secretly followed her work colleague to the restroom. Photo Credit: @luxehair_1

Source: TikTok

What lady found colleague doing

One day, she secretly followed her work colleague to the restroom and filmed what she found her doing.

She posted the clip on TikTok for people to see. In the clip, her colleague knelt facing her phone, which was placed on the covering of the water closet tank.

She spread her hands apart as if she was doing a religious ritual. The lady admitted she was blown away by what she saw and asked netizens if she should report her colleague to their boss.

Words overlaid on her video read:

"Today I decided to secretly follow my colleague to the rest room to check why she always spends 2-3hrs in the rest room leaving all the workload for only me to do.

"I was shocked at what I saw her doing.

"I don't know if I should report to my boss, because I can't be working on the project meant for both of us and she does this everyday.

"Please what should I do?

"Should I report her because the work load is too much for me at least she can go do that during break time and not work time."

A lady says her colleague always spends two to three hours in the restroom. Photo Credit: @luxehair_1

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's video about colleague

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

New Eden Technology said:

"Normally, this is very wrong but welcome to Africa where we appreciate corruption and term it grace and connection."

Ellorm💕💕💥💫 said:

"Just be one step ahead of her don't tell her anything that u saw her before her prayers u should also leave tell her u are coming that's all."

Rita Gold said:

"Let's be honest guys, there's a time for everything it's even written in the Bible, she's doing the right thing at the wrong time. In some organizations this a sackable offence."

KIKI VOGUE / FASHION FIX said:

"Please don’t report yet, call her attention to it. If she doesn’t change, just do your part and leave the rest for her."

tiny_chimez said:

"Confront her first, her reply will determine if you should report, you have enough evidence."

GLOW ENVY|SKINCARE|SUPPLEMENT said:

"Let her know you can’t continue like that there’s time for everything o."

EMELDALOVESKINCARE || UGC said:

"Why she is kneeling on the floor of the toilet is my major concern."

Xuccess Jenny 😊💕 said:

"Madam say the truth don't add Maggie pepper and salt in other for others to feel sorry for u, no one can stay in such position for hours highest 20 to 30mins come to think of it that's restroom she won't even be comfortable in there I have maybe she's running a program."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian manager had caught his female staff dancing in the office.

POS attendant catches her colleague stealing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a POS attendant had caught her colleague stealing business money from the drawer.

She said that money had always gone missing in the shop, and her colleague always denied knowing anything.

“My colleague always goes to my drawer to steal POS money, so I decided to mount my phone camera on the counter, and I got her. She has been stealing for months, and we didn’t know..." her post partly read.

Source: Legit.ng