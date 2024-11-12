Cynthia Morgan's alleged sad tales with Jude Okoye and his brothers Peter and Paul Okoye seem to have no end

The singer, who changed her stage name to Madrina, accused the Okoye brothers of ruining the lives of some people

She also revealed the names of the people and shared how she helped the Okoyes' driver before he quit his job with the entertainers

Singer Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, has continued to share what she knows about her former record label boss Jude Okoye.

She noted that his younger brothers who made up the defunct music group P-Square, Peter and Paul Okoye, were not left out of the issue as they ruined people together.

The German Juice hitmaker said that the Okoyes' driver Stanley worked with the brothers for over 10 years but he had nothing to show for it. Consequently, she gave him N50k so that he could document his landed property and sell it. That was how he was able to move on with his life.

Cynthia Morgan also mentioned other names like Papa J, Wande, and Tony who is their brother. She noted that she did not speak all these while because she was young and felt she knew too much for her age.

Reactions as Cynthia Morgan drag P-Square, Jude

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cynthia Morgan's post on Jude Okoye and P-Square brothers below:

@liz_world25____:

"Na she know Wetin her eyes see for their hand. I hope she heals."

@dyanna_dian:

‘German Juice’ and ‘Simantiniya’ would forever be a banger!"

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"If wetin your eye see for that hand reach for you to be dragging them every day, drag them my dear.. las las na you know wetin your eye sees for their hand."

@unlimited_mercy97:

"She might be right with what these guys are displaying online."

@vickyranky06:

"She has been speaking on the same thing all this while I think karma is eating them up right now. Glory hallelujah."

Cynthia Morgan calls out P-Square

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cynthia Morgan called out her senior colleague Rudeboy over how their music management maltreated her.

Legit.ng had reported that P-Square accused Eedris Abdulkareem of backsliding in 2004 when 50 Cent came to Nigeria.

Cynthia used the opportunity to remind Rudeboy of how he and his brothers worked against her career.

