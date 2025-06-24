Porsha Williams has reacted to her divorce saga with her husband, Simon Guobadia, in a new interview

In the clip, she expressed a sense of relief, stating that the battles were finally over for her, as it had been a stressful time

However, fans were not thrilled to see her video. They shared their thoughts on her marriage and divorce, offering their candid opinions

American reality star Porsha Williams has finally opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

Porsha added that she was content with how things had turned out, feeling relieved not to be in constant conflict any more, as it helped her avoid being in a defensive mindset.

She also mentioned that her marriage had felt perfect at one point, and she had fantasised about what could have been after the separation.

Porsha Williams shares her next plans

In the same post, Porsha Williams noted that she was ready to move forward and was awaiting the next chapter in her life.

She revealed that she had forgiven both herself and her ex-husband for the drama surrounding their divorce.

Despite her statements, fans were not impressed. Many claimed that she had “cashed out” from the relationship and taunted her over her words.

Some argued that the divorce wasn't stressful, but rather, the result of wanting something that wasn't hers in the first place.

It’s worth recalling that after the divorce proceedings, Simon, Porsha’s ex-husband, was deployed to Nigeria.

The couple spent 15 months in their marriage before it packed up.

Reactions trail Porsha Williams' interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by Porsha Williams. Here are comments below:

@bigujuposh commented:

"Onye oshi why won’t you rest now after cashing out."

@josh_solange said:

"You don cash out na."

@princess_eko_11 commented:

"He said his you were was not giving him peace of mind, behold peace of mind ."

@o.maryam__ stated:

"I remember that her blue classic Asoebi."

@ade_00_ reacted:

"Girl divorce isn’t stressful at all, only if you are willing to take what’s not yours that’s when it’s stressful. Olee."

@bluestarkay wrote:

"Smiling to the bank."

Porsha Williams' groom dons military regalia

Legit.ng had reported that Porsha Williams had the internet buzzing with reactions following her much-talked-about wedding with Simon Guobadia.

She made a beautiful bride as she donned a stunning ballgown with a huge crown, making her look like a real-life princess. Her groom and his men wore miliary regalia for the ceremony.

However, in the throwback video of the American reality star, she was seen struggling to walk in a wedding dress.

