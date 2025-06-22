Tunji Adeleke, cousin to Davido, has called for prayers following an alleged disturbing incident at a club in Ibiza, Spain, where he had gone to have fun

The incident comes shortly after Davido himself raised alarm, expressing anger and issuing threats over the way he and his team were treated

Fans have reacted with concern and sympathy, flooding the comment sections with prayers and support

Tunji Adeleke, Chairman of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission and cousin to Afrobeats star Davido, has spoken out about a disturbing incident at a club in Ibiza, Spain.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Tunji alleged that security personnel at the club attempted to choke him, stating, "They wanted to kill me."

He tagged the official handle of the fun spot in his post and revealed that he had to rush to Conselleria Salut I Consum hospital due to severe pain in his neck and throat.

According to Tunji, he suspects that he may be suffering from spinal stenosis. He expressed distress over his condition but assured fans he was trying to stay positive. “Pray for me,” he added.

Tunji explains why he was at the club

Tunji explained that he and others were at the club following an after-wedding hangout organised by Asa Asika, Davido’s manager, who had just tied the knot.

The Osun state official noted that the incident occurred as they were leaving the venue and suggested racism may have been a factor.

He claimed the security guards only targeted Black guests, saying they acted like they were "at the gym" and singled them out aggressively.

Mixed reactions from fans

Fans flooded social media with messages of sympathy and support. Many condemned the incident, calling it a clear case of racial discrimination.

However, a few others questioned what may have triggered the altercation, noting that Davido’s team couldn’t have been the only Black patrons at the club that night.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post from Tunji

Netizens reacted after seeing what Tunji said in his post. They shared their take about the whole scenario as seen below:

@__cynthia__iheanacho commented:

"So what’s funny? Why are y’all laughing? Someone said they were attacked and you’re laughing just because they’re 30BG? Clowns."

@ygeekoff stated:

"Ok you people where the first black people to attend the club , una no do anything dy just started choking you all."

@mambax22 shared:

"Closest I've been to God is wild. I'll give him that, the brother can articulate his words well."

@young_tee_official_ said:

"Security hate me because my daddy is rich."

@im_not_him__ wrote:

"Wetin una do ?GOD is with you guys . But wait o, so una no fit fight them."

