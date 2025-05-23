Hellen Ati, Cubana CP’s alleged baby mama, has reignited her public feud with Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest over a paternity dispute

Ati claims Cubana Chiefpriest fathered her two-year-old son, but he has consistently denied the allegations

The Kenyan lady recently took to social media to mock Davido’s bestie after the Lagos State government sealed his restaurant

The controversy began when Ati alleged they had a brief relationship in April 2022, resulting in pregnancy, but Priest denied the claims and ceased communication.

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' surfaces again. Credit: @hellen_ati

Ati has been urging barman to take a DNA test to establish paternity, but he has been resistant, and since then she has been taunting his every move.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Hellen Ati promised not to revoke a curse that she has placed on the celebrity barman.

This came after the Lagos State Government once again shut down the restaurant owned by nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest.

This had initially happened in September 2024, when authorities cited noise pollution as the reason for their action.

The incident has repeated itself, and fans have been reacting to the extreme measures employed this time around.

Hellen Ati mocks Cubana CP

@doveeedah said:

"First woman to demand for DNA and a man is running."

@realtare_gram said:

"I actually need this type of consistency for my business."

@quinetoflagos said:

"Her ring light episode in ...321😂😂😂 this lady too fast."

@zuregbedding said:

"This Hellen girl should use this energy she’s using to drag him on social media to build her life and social media platform. It will earn her money."

@youngchapo_77 said:

"I was expecting this after I heard about chief priest and ubis fight 😂."

@stackchyna__ said:

I'm sure even pascal will be wondering how he take jam this babe In history of dragging baby mama /papa this has got to be the longest of them."

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama's drags him after Lagos state sealed his restaurant. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

@milena_nweke said:

"I swear there is someone close to CP that feeds her information cuz … why can’t she get a life?"

@iam_nickipearl said:

"My neighbors another episode on "DNA battle with Pascal and Helen" don drop."

@findingpetyr_fitness said:

"Who beat? Calabar people they always dey strong and them sabi fight."

@bestty_of_the_good_life said:

"Wahala be like CP and DNA this lady don’t want to rest🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@nnenna_blinks_ said:

"This Helen is the weapon formed and fashion against pascal . No peace 😂😂."

@_cooking_wit_diva_ said:

"Leave pascal alone now 😂😂😂😂 on behalf of Nigerians we are begging you."

Hellen Atti 'dangerously' threatens Cubana CP

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Hellen Ati resumed her public feud with Cubana Chiefpriest after he refused to take the paternity test.

She shared a post on her official page calling him out with threats and a remark that sparked intense reactions on social media.

The controversy between the two, who are embroiled in a paternity dispute, continues to trend online.

