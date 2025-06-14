There has been a growing wave of body enhancement surgeries among female Nigerian celebrities

From Uche Ogbodo's bold confession to undergoing a mummy makeover to the ongoing conversation about Christian BBLs surrounding Veekee James, the list keeps growing

However, Nigerians have given more precedence to some than others due to the results of their surgeries

The trend of body enhancement surgeries has been gaining momentum among female Nigerian celebrities. Some have openly shared their experiences, sparking conversations about beauty standards and self-acceptance.

Uche Ogbodo's candid admission of undergoing a mummy makeover has been particularly notable, as she showcases her transformation and newfound confidence.

Uche Ogbodo, 5 other celebs with the best BBLs in Nigeria. Credit: @veekee_james, @kokobyknhloe, @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Some outcomes have resembled almost 'follow-come' while others, not so much. This piece by Legit.ng focuses on the few female celebrities Nigerians have agreed have the best BBLs in town - kudos to their doctors.

1. Uche Ogbodo publicly documented her process

For several years, the top Nigerian actress has been a subject of ridicule, especially after outing to bed. Online trolls would call her unprintable names under her posts and make her feel awful. There is only so much 'these people' can take, as they are humans just like everyone else.

The actress shocked us all when she openly admitted to taking the bold step of getting her body done. She shared clips and pictures of the good, bad, and ugliness of it.

Alas, she came back looking peng, waist snatched, backside fatter than ever, and everything sitting proportionately right. Although she described the process as challenging, the outcome has been rewarding.

2. Tiwa Savage retuned looking hotter than ever

African Bad Gal, as she is fondly called, surfaced on social media one hot afternoon, and we couldn’t miss the difference. Tiwa Savage looked fuller and unapologetically rounder. And guess what, she flaunted it like she didn’t care.

The Nigerian music star became the talk of the moment, and while many bashed her, others have glorified her body and drooled over it as much as possible, giving accolades to her doctor.

Tiwa Savage and 5 others celebs who have the best BBLs. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

3. Veekee James vs Christian BBL

While she may have denied in several interviews, Ruth Erikan James, widely called Veekee James has been tagged one of the BBL celebs in Nigeria.

Veekee, who has made a name for herself in the Nigerian fashion industry, has risen through the ranks as one of Nigeria's most-banging BBLs.

4. Hilda Baci is one of the hottest

Renowned chef Hilda Baci is another Nigerian celebrity who has gone under the knife. Like the others, she first received heavy criticism for getting her body done, but later became widely accepted by the Nigerian audience.

The brand influencer, who used to be on the chubby side, made an intentional effort to work on her looks and body and now has one of the most banging figures there.

5. Regina Daniels flaunts her body effortlessly

Regina Daniels has been at the centre of speculation about undergoing a BBL procedure after posting videos on TikTok showcasing her curves in a figure-hugging romper.

The videos quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate among fans and netizens about the possibility of cosmetic enhancement.

While some praised her beauty, others openly discussed the likelihood of BBL surgery, with comments like "The surgeon was great" and "Surgery body big time no hating". Despite the swirling rumours, Regina Daniels hasn't publicly confirmed her transformation but continues to flaunt it.

6. BBNaija's Khloe tops the list

Oluwabusayomi Abiri, aka Koko by Khloe, is a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija show. Khloe used to be on the slim side and would get bashed by fans, until she began to sell body enhancement products and then went under the knife afterwards.

Without a doubt, Khloe's body is almost perfect, as most would describe it. Although she has been faulted for being involved in a couple of controversies in recent times, her BBL remains undefeated.

Uche Ogbodo undergoes BBL, shares her surgery journey

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Uche Ogbodo finally underwent the first part of her surgery and shared a video with fans from the hospital.

The mother of three, who has been taking her followers through her transformation, said she was going to 'fix' her body.

Fans were also excited about the recording, as many congratulated her and wished her well in the next step.

Source: Legit.ng