Mike Ejeagha, the renowned creator of the iconic folklore tune Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo, has sadly passed away at the age of 95

According to reports circulating online, the legendary highlife musician died after a prolonged illness in Enugu state

Fans, family members, and Nigerians at large have been mourning his death and celebrating his immense contributions to music

Veteran Igbo folklore singer, Mike Ejeagha, has sadly passed away at the age of 95. His death was confirmed by his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, who revealed that the music icon died around 8pm at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, following a prolonged illness.

However, the nature of the illness was not disclosed.

Renowned for blending traditional Igbo proverbs with highlife rhythms, Ejeagha carved a unique niche in the Nigerian music landscape

His contributions to preserving Igbo culture through music earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Brian Jotter revives Ejeagha’s legacy

Last year, popular skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, helped reignite global interest in Ejeagha's music.

He introduced a viral dance challenge based on the singer’s 1983 track Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo, sparking a renewed appreciation for the folklore classic.

Thanks to the challenge, the four-decade-old song charted at number 95 on Spotify Nigeria, earning Mike Ejeagha a fresh wave of accolades from fans both at home and abroad.

The viral success prompted a wave of goodwill. The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, paid a courtesy visit to the veteran and renamed a road in his honour. Brain Jotter and other well-meaning Nigerians also extended financial support to the ailing music legend.

Mike Ejeagha lived a life of lmpact

Born in Imezi Owa in Enugu State, Mike Ejeagha discovered his passion for music early on, initially playing the ogene (gong) alongside a childhood friend.

He later joined the Coal Camp Boys, a local music troupe, and served as a guitarist for renowned musician Joseph Ogbu.

Eventually, he formed his own music group and was invited by Atu Ona, then Controller of the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, to host a radio programme titled Guitar Playtime.

His career flourished as he balanced broadcasting with music-making, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

Fans mourn Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@princessaluk commented:

"I'm glad this Generation Got to know him, know his songs and also celebrate him.Live on Legend."

@mazichiko reacted:

"Happy he got his flowers before passing on. God rest his soul."

@fabulosgloria commented:

"Aww. God kept him so he can be internationally recognized for his amazing work. RIP pa Ejeagha."

@ngozipreshy shared:

"I’m happy he got his flowers. I’m sure he left the earth happy. God bless his soul."

@esther_modella wrote:

"He ate the fruit of his Labour, he lived long, rest in peace sir."

@nwanyibuezee said:

"A very good age. Rest with the host of angels Papa Ukwu."

Radigad slams Brain Jotter over Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng had reported that the US-based content creator, and media personality, had started a debate among social media users following his post about Brain Jotter.

He opined that the skit maker should pay veteran folklore musician Ejeagha the sum of N100 million.

Radiogad revealed that Brain Jotter made about N400 million and only wanted to cheat the aged musician of his intellectual property.

