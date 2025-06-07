‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo Dance’: Atiku Hails Brain Jotter As Highlife Singer Mike Ejeagha Dies
- Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has extended heartfelt gratitude to popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter, following the passing of veteran highlife icon, Mike Ejeagha
- Atiku commended Brain Jotter for honouring the legend with the ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ encore dance before his passing
- The 95-year-old music legend died on the night of Friday, June 6, at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer as confirmed by his family
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed gratitude to popular Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter following the passing of veteran highlife musician Mike Ejeagha.
Atiku thanks Brain Jotter for honouring music legend
Legit.ng reported that Mike Ejeagha, the legendary highlife musician, passed away on Friday night, June 6, after a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer.
His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, disclosed this during a telephone conversation with Vanguard on Saturday, June 7.
The highlife icon died at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu at the age of 95.
“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them,” Emma said.
In response to the news, Atiku posted on his X page on Saturday, expressing appreciation for Brain Jotter’s assistance in allowing the highlife singer to have his last "Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance" before he passed away.
Atiku tweeted:
“It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn. Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”
Fans mourn veteran singer Mike Ejeagha
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:
@GODWINEDOZIE tweeted:
"May the gentle soul of our beloved Mike Ejeagha rest in peace."
@LOveMus99763982 tweeted:
"Rest in peace Mike, your musical legacy lives on."
@MpaEzenwa tweeted:
"Rest on Chief Sir. Mike Ejeagha. Ezeagu and entire Enugu State will mourn your departure."
@phynohq tweeted:
"Indeed he has lived a fulfilled life, may God almighty rest his peaceful soul, Amen."
@NkirukaNistoran tweeted:
"May our legend chief Ejeagha rest in peace."
@Abiola06473143 tweeted:
"The universe is always ready to make a willing soul achieve their personal legend,your excellency. I pray you’re able to realize yours too sir!! Rip to him and all our country’s departed legends. Amin."
Radigad slams Brain Jotter over Mike Ejeagha
Legit.ng had reported that the US-based content creator, and media personality, had started a debate among social media users following his post about Brain Jotter.
He opined that the skit maker should pay veteran folklore musician Ejeagha the sum of N100 million.
Radiogad revealed that Brain Jotter made about N400 million and only wanted to cheat the aged musician of his intellectual property.
