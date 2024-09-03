Famous musician Mike Ejeagha was recently honoured in a unique way by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah

The governor officially renamed a popular Road in Abakpa Nike, Enugu, Mike Ejeagha Road, in recognition of the artist's input

Recall that Ejeagha lately experienced a new buzz in his career after 41 years of his classical song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo", made famous by content creator Brain Jotter

Renowned Nigerian folktale singer Mike Ejeagha has been honoured by his state governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu state.

The Enugu State Government has opened four new and repaired roads in Abakpa Nike and renamed one as Mike Ejeagha Road, which was previously known as Obinagu.

Gov Mbah names road after veteran singer, Mike Ejeagha. Credit: @pnmbah, @brainjotter

The road connecting the famed musician's home was restored earlier this year to honour his contributions to the state's cultural heritage.

Peter Mbah announced this in a message posted on Facebook on Monday.

Governor Mbah emphasised that the road commissioning would be incomplete unless he personally honoured Chief Pa Mike Ejeagha at his residence.

An emotional video showed the moment the governor and his entourage were greeted warmly by the famed musician's family.

Sharing the viral clip online, the governor remarked:

"Today, we honoured a living legend, commissioning the Obinagu Road in Abakpa Nike Enugu, reconstructed by our administration earlier in the year, and renaming it as Mike Ejeagha Road, as it leads to his residence. As a government, we have also assumed sole responsibility for his upkeep."

Mike Ejeagha trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brooklyndelightmeals:

"This God I hail you ooo...you brought your promises to pass in the life of this man...see ehn wait I say to you, if God has promised you anything, he won't take your life until he has fulfilled it. Congratulations to the legend and his family."

nwachukwunyereudeh:

"This act alone has truly added extra years to his life."

tushguy_official:

"God's time is always the perfect Time."

gol_oba:

"When there is life. God i see your hand work."

opehyemy_9:

"@brainjotter God continue to bless you. Because you're the one who brought this man out "

omo_badmos:

"Baoku Ise o 'tan. When there's life, hope still sure. Congratulations baba."

opehyemy_9:

opehyemy_9:

