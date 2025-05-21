Nigerians and fans have questions about singer Asake’s sudden desire to cover his whole body in tattoos

This began a couple of months ago after the young man showed up with face tattoos on the internet, leaving many shocked

A couple of hours ago, fresh pictures were released on his social media page, and some internet users were not having it

Nigerian singer Ololade Ahmed, better known as Asake, is on the lips of social media users following his latest update.

Asake began to make the rounds with his new look back in February, after appearing at the 67th Grammy Awards as one of the nominees.

The singer had been nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, which included the likes of Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, and Rema. Although Tems brought home the win, the spotlight has shone on Asake’s new look.

In a new update via his social media page, Asake shared a series of new photos of himself with full-body tattoos. His entire back, legs, arms, and even his face are now covered in ink, which some have found disturbing.

Many have also commented on the inscriptions on his body and are begging for answers. The singer does not seem fazed by the media, as he has already said he is in his military era.

See the images here:

Reactions to Asake's full-body tattoos

Read some reactions below:

@sawiiiteee_ said:

"My friend and I just spoke about this few hours ago. Agbado lil wayne."

@girllikeanangel said:

"If you a man that loves tattoo. You’re a darling."

@miss_zee1031 said:

"From the comments you’d know people are concerned about all the tats and the body location but if we are to talk about the actual work….his tats are fire 🔥, whoever the artist is did an amazing job 👏🏽."

@obisesanfolashade said:

"Tattoo na water 😩."

@temmy_fas said:

"Y’all keep blaming his tattoo artist forgetting that write up was a lyrics from his song 🎵 MMS ft Wizkid."

@mansajabulani said:

"Lameda kilode?"

@millianoos_updates said:

"Too much of money na hin Dey cause all dis 😹."

@djkenscratch said:

"Hope you’re ok bro, just asking politely ❤️."

@billyque_b said:

"This is too much😳😳 Hamediiii."

@gydeeee said:

"Money enter Asake account, and he was feeling like Lil Wayne."

@official_big_tiz001 said:

"Omo e don too much now oo fr fr 😂. Na him problem be that sha."

@the_26th_ said:

"Micheal Schofield 😂 but the tattoos are Gorgeous ."

@alooma_wayne said:

"First Nigerian act to have tattoos all over his body,I’m loving this so much!!! “WORK OF ART” 🔥🔥."

Asake trends over his alleged US house

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Asake made headlines over his house in California, America.

The rumoured ex-YBNL member posted a series of photos and videos of his alleged home in the US on social media.

Several social media users were in awe at the beauty of the property as they reacted to the photos and videos.

