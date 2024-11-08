Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of former PSquare group has accused his twin brother, Peter, of stealing on social media

In an online post, Rudeboy reacted to Peter’s post where he shared news of a new track, Paul claimed the song was his

Paul’s online rant spread on social media and raised mixed reactions from several netizens as some asked questions

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of former PSquare group, has accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of stealing his yet-to-be-released song.

It all started when Peter took to his official Instagram page to announce a new song titled Winning and how it would be on all streaming platforms.

Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye, soon noticed the post and took to his own Instagram page to make ownership claims.

Fans react as Rudeboy accuses Peter Okoye of stealing his song. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @peterpsquare

Rudeboy shared the same music on his page and said that he wrote and sang the song, which was produced by the same producer.

The music star asked how that was possible and how he was supposed to release another version of the track. According to Paul, the song was listed to be in his 2025 album.

In his words:

“Song title : WINNING

Written and sang by RUDEBOY

Produced by same producer .

NOW HOW COME ? NOW AM I SUPPOSE TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Mr Producer your case na for another day …

Just a simple thing : Bring 6 song let me bring 6 song … submitted my 6 songs to the so called management. why re-singing my own song 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ word for word 🤷🏾‍♂️ Song that was sopos to be in my album next year June 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

See Paul Okoye’s post below:

See Peter Okoye's post below:

Reactions as Rudeboy accuses Peter Okoye of stealing his song

Rudeboy’s claim about his twin brother, Peter, stealing his song and singing it word for word soon caused a buzz on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Awal_fq:

“Una birthday na this month shaaa. This could be a promo tactic else I don’t understand this 😂.”

Republic_of_blu:

“Good music only! God ll judge them all💔.”

jerryo.artstudio:

“Go call INEC bro.”

pst_victory:

“This is not funny. Your brother is saying it is his song. LORD PLS REUNITE THIS TEIN IN LOVE ❤️❤️ in the name of Jesus ⭐️🙌🙌.”

Eloka_eloka_:

“Who come get this song?”

Niceboyuche22:

“I think they are using this song to reply each other...or both of them owns the song..my opinion.”

Bree_couture_24:

“I feel they both sang this song when they reconciled,but as gbege come start again,both of them dey claim ownership of this song cos why will both of them title it winning???just my observation,pls let’s be easy on both of them,we don’t know the truth yet.is sad,this is happening to them 😢.”

rich_manly1:

“Who write song? Na colabo lol nothing concern me see as song soft.”

__sharonjames136:

“Hmmmmm i thought being twin was fun😢why can’t you both just find peace 🕊️.”

Kinglecky:

“E sweet abi e no sweet 😭 the rest na there wahala 😂.”

Onyidamsy:

“God this is not the type I’m praying for. I’ll give birth to twin boys that will look out for each other till the rest of their lives🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Bossmandagodmc:

“These boys are beginning to irritate me.”

tokscute:

“Una no get Olori ebi ni😮una don dey stress us too much abeg.”

moshakodaku:

“Family feud...e no concern us, make una go meet the elders for una family 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Waaarri:

“It could be a promo from both parties 🤔 maybe to get people to stream the song 🤷‍♂️ I don’t believe most of this people anymore.”

