Nigerian entertainment mogul Don Jazzy became another topic online as he opened up on his recent problem

The music producer mentioned that a vendor gifted him a bowl of Nkwobi and and has made higher demands after that

He came online to complain to his fans and followers as he asked them to evaluate the change rate, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has lamented online following an encounter with a food vendor.

The music producer stated that the food vendor happily offered him a free bowl of Nkwobi, a traditional Igbo delicacy.

Don Jazzy reveals outrageous favour someone who gave him free Nkwobi asked of. Credit: @donjazzy

Following that, Don Jazzy went online and revealed that the seller returned to make an outlandish demand after he had finished the food.

The Mavins CEO claimed that the vendor has demanded that his well-known signee Rema perform at their show for free.

Don asked his fans and netizens to assist him examine the situation and determine whether the exchange rate was proportional.

“How do you want to use Nkwobi to collect Rema? Is the exchange rate okay?”He asked.

He highlighted that he doesn’t like collecting free gifts, because most time they end up in situations like this.

How netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's complaint

uchemaduagwu said:

"All this Ex BBNaija Female housemates, Na Wa."

bethelolujobi said:

"What kind of ponzi scheme is that?😂."

rosythrone_'s profile picture

rosythrone_ said:

"You want to use Nkwobi to collect Rema really got me laughing😂😂."

lucas_ugoh said:

"That person na financial expert 😂."

tennyeddy said:

"2k to win 1 billion betting tactics 😂😂."

zion_exclusive_ltd said:

"Na Sporty bet Ambassador. 100 Naira to win 50million 😂."

kefchild said:

"Jazzy you sure say na only nkwobi she give you?? 🌚🤲🏻 coz the audacity dey smell free opueh free opueh."

shadowj7777 said:

"The exchange rate go too far 😂😂😂."

official_scofield007 wrote:

"That person go don play sporty tire nah their tactics 😂😂😂."

kizzybeat said:

"How many nkwobi makes a rema? Na science students fit solve this kind maths 😂."

_tee_nahh said:

"Remember, this is not about Nkwobi 😂."

olivepraise said:

"Na to use Abacha collect Ayra Starr be that 😅."

damilolabanire wrote:

"Nkwobi for Rema - Jollof rice for Ayra star - pounded yam and Efo riro - Jazzy himself 😂😂😂😂😂. The person just dey start."

deadorablelooks_interiors said:

"Don is catching cruise 😂😂😂."

miss_ebony19 wrote:

"GOD Ooooo😂😂😂."

tovarich_emmyblaq said:

"Solomon asked for Wisdom, and God added Wealth. Abraham asked for a Son, and God gave him generations. This year may God give you more than you ask for."

official_ifunanyam said:

"She gave you goat wey Dey her pot, you too give her goat wey Dey your music label, she is not asking for to much 😂 goat for goat 🐐."

oyinkan_og said:

"Na because rema na the GOAT😂 Aura for Aura."

therealfemi said:

"Maybe if it was Nkowbi Shawarma it will work."

officialsarahmartins said:

"Is the exchange rate for me😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

maickykanu said:

"Lol the exchange rate long die 😂😂😂."

tundeheroe said:

"They want to use ikwobi to collect REMA 😂😂😂😂."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"He said the exchange rate? A whole baby camdan Rema = a bowl of nkwobi! Where she buy audacity abeg? 😂."

Don Jazzy shares struggles with reciving free gifts. Credit: @donjazzy

