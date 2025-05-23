Veteran music star Bright Chimezie expressed appreciation for Davido by praying for him after being hosted in Lagos

Davido had previously called the singer his inspiration and promised to invite him to Lagos, a promise he fulfilled

Fans also joined the veteran singer in praising and praying for Davido, sharing their thoughts about the heartfelt clip

Iconic singer Bright Chimezie has shared a video of his visit and breakfast with Afrobeat star David Adeleke, known as Davido.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido called Bright Chimezie his inspiration and promised to invite him to Lagos State. He shared a video after the legend arrived at the Centre of Excellence.

Bright Chimezie apprecites Davido over visit to singer in Lagos.

In the video shared by the veteran singer, Bright Chimezie was seen dancing joyfully upon seeing Davido.

According to him, it was a great moment with Davido and his team, and he expressed how much he enjoyed the meeting.

Bright Chimezie prays for Davido

Showering prayers on the Awuke crooner, Bright Chimezie said he was honoured to have met him and prayed that the Lord would bless him.

He also described how warmly he was treated after meeting Davido, calling their encounter a mini concert and saying he made sure to make the most of it.

Video of Davido hosting Bright Chimezie trends.

The veteran singer added that he ‘ziggimatized’ the opportunity, as seen in the video where he sang and interpreted some Igbo songs for Davido and his team.

Recall that when Bright Chimezie arrived in Lagos, Davido video-called his wife’s mother.

The two spoke for several minutes, and Chioma’s mother affirmed that the music star was like a brother to her because she is from Abia State.

See the video here:

What fans said about Bright Chimezie's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the veteran singer. Here are comments below:

@offixial_uic wrote:

"Papa abeg one collaboration with Davido no go bad at all."

@chigozienwabunike shared:

"Anyone anytime , God just remembered you , Congratulations chief. I am really happy for the veteran singer."

@frenzynaija commented:

"When greatness meet greatness. This is so beautiful to wtach. Well done sir."

@jessicatriumph reacted:

"Davido's own no go ever loss. As he honoured this living legend, he'll also grow old and be honoured. God bless you our Papa our Legend."

@fabz_um said:

"Uncle Bright has a very beautiful spirit and his laugh is contagious. Still looking young and good."

@nkechymozeaofficial stated:

"I have always loved your music and your zigima movement, I remember I use to entertain my classmates then with your music because of English."

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido displayed how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine.

He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick and asked after her welfare. Fans were excited to see Davido's relationship with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

