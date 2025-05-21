Nigerian veteran singer Bright Chimezie made the frontline of blogs following his recent meeting with Davido

Recall that the Afrobeats star invited the highlife icon to Lagos after he revealed how he got inspired by his 1984 song Because of English

Barely 48 hours after their meeting, Because of English debuted on Spotify Nigeria Top 100 songs, triggering reactions online

Nigerian veteran singer Bright Chimezie has resurfaced in the pop scene following recent meeting with Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido

Recall that Davido has linked up with the famed artist in Lagos, shortly after the release of his album 5IVE.

Bright Chimezie’s 1984 song Because of English climbs Spotify Nigeria Top 100 chart for the first time. Credit: @officiailbrightchimezie, @davido

In Instagram videos posted on Monday, May 16, Davido was seen welcoming and conversing with the renowned musician, known for his unique "Zigima" style.

This face-to-face encounter follows a previous video call between the two, in which Davido paid gratitude to Chimezie and acknowledged his 1984 song "Because of English" as the inspiration for his latest single "With You," starring Omah Lay.

Barely 48 hours after their meeting, “Because of English” made its debut on the Spotify Nigeria Chart at No. 99 it marking his first ever appearance on the Top 100 chart.

In the vintage song, Bright Chimezie recounts how he was punished and disciplined by his teacher because he could not speak English.

See the screenshot below:

In a previous report, the reason for Highlife musician Bright Chimezie's visit to Lagos was made public.

Davido's friend and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest in a recent update disclosed Bright Chimezie is in Lagos for a project with the DMW label boss.

The Afrobeats star, in a video of him with Chimezie while conversing with Chioma's mother over the phone, disclosed that he wants to feature the Highlife singer in a music video.

In a caption of a video from Davido's meeting with Chimezie, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote,

"@officialbrightchimezie Welcome Sir, We Love & Celebrate You, Thank You For Making @davido This Happy & Excited. We Are Rolling Out A Dope Video In A Bit For The Biggest Song In The World Indeed Legends🌟 Can Never Die."

How netizens reacted to Bright Chimezie’s song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bstitches_eko_taylor said:

"Your helper fit still dey primary one ooo!!! 30BG effect 🔥 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪."

speed_4pf said:

"Respect for David ❤️."

mayor_monee said:

"We rise by lifting others 💯 🔥."

olayimartha wrote:

"001 no be guy name o!😒."

nest_unleash said:

"30 BG 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE THE BIGGEST FORCE!!! I hail una oo."

moghagram wrote:

"Davido influence too strong, even me go stream the man song immediately. 😂🙌."

adanna_peters said:

"See ehn, if God remembers you, I say it again If God remembers you even the blind will testify on your behalf 👏❤️."

shu_ga.berry said:

"It can only be my 001 effect ❤️."

wendyrose__ wrote:

"Davido man of Grace."

blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

"Davido influence is insane 🙌."

prettie_damssel said:

"Davido's influence 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

nikkybellami said:

"Davido made it possible 🔥🙌❤️."

officialsmartdeey wrote:

"Its called God retirement plan ❤️😎 Thank u OBO."

Bright Chimezie visists Lagos coutrsy of Davido. Credit: @davido

Bright Chimezie speaks with Davido's uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bright Chimezie also spoke with Davido's uncle and Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke via a video call.

The Highlife singer, during his conversation with Governor Ademola, dropped a comment about his viral dance moves.

Davideo also promised to bring Chimezie over to his uncle in Osun.

