A video has captured how Wizkid and his first son Bolu spend time together to bond and have fun after the new year

In the recording, the teenager was busy trying to test run his father's latest whip as he smiled at the camera

Fans were impressed by the father and son bond, they shared their opinion about the video and the singer

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has shown how he dots on one of his children in a viral video.

Legit.ng had reported that the star boy bought a new whip in 2024, and he was seen test-driving it.

Fans react to video of Wizkid and son. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@bolutifebalogunofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video making the round on social media, the Morayo crooner was seen with his first son, Bolu, whom he had with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu.

Bolu went to see his father, who has been abroad for a while and recently returned to Lagos state. He entered the Mclaren 750s he just bought.

The teenager was excited to be in the expensive car, as the expression on his face showed that of satisfaction and joy.

Someone hails Bolu

Also in the recording, when Bolu and his father entered the house, someone shouted that he was already tall.

The teenage boy, who went to the beach with his friends months ago, sagged his trouser and was trying to pull it up as he entered the building.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean trouser, while his father wore a white singlet and black jean short.

Bolu was walking behind his father. He looked a bit taller than the singer. However, the two of them looked like brothers as they wore one matching colour.

See the video here:

What fans said about Wizkid, Bolu's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid and his son's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@ykayleke:

"Dem just be like twins."

@itunes_and_gift_cards_seller:

"See that face? Like wooow!!! What a cool ride."

@deo_that_humble_guy:

"Now he’s rich kid people will treat him the way his father treat @davido or see 2 years later."

@bou_maki:

"Make e nr learn m bad habit o."

@marchborn09:

"Love this."

@kingsworth_hea:

"He for spend am with you na."

@aforchibunduaugustine:

"Na my papa him suppose spend am with na."

@kidar_ros3:

"Money is good."

@thannitunde:

"Asin ehn! He’s all grown up gidi gan o."

@rodny_u_official:

"Why Burna boy never give woman belle till now l. I hear say em use em amu do collateral for fame."

@patiencechinedu3:

"Come here my son naw me u go dey with."

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son Bolu surfaced online while he was being recorded without his consent.

In the clip, he was sagging like his father and the mannerism displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner.

He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him as he displayed. Fans also shared their hot takes about his him and compared Bolu to his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng