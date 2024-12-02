Bolu Wizkid's first son has been sighted on a yacht with some of his friends going to the beach to have fun

In the recording, they all wore life jackets as they sat in the yacht and were discussing and playing with each other

Fans noticed the resemblance between the teenager and his father as many of them drool over him

Boluwaife Balogun, singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's son, became a subject of discussion among his father's fans after a video of him and his friends surfaced online.

The boy, who became a teenager this year, was seen in the company of his friends having fun on the yacht as they were heading to llashe beach in Lagos state.

Wizkid's son Bolu plays table tennis. Photo credit@official_bolutife

Source: Instagram

Fans paid attention to how the singer's son sat and walked, and they compared his gesticulation to that of his father.

Bolu, friends swim, play tennis

The boy, who dotes on his brothers, was also seen swimming and playing table tennis with his friends.

At a point, he and one of the boy who followed him to the beach drove an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

They also played football and snooker while their fun lasted at the beach.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's son's video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Bolu and his friends at the beach. Here are some of the comments below:

@deenbintu:

"He stand exactly as his dad bless him."

@steven___ruru:

"This pikin steeze too much ahh he go too do yanga."

@wigs_byfola:

"Them don swear for us… we no dey sleep?"

@halloberybell:

"My pikin must enjoy life."

@zeenoskit:

"Rich man pikin go think say I’m suffering from insomnia."

@mbaesomchi:

"I thought is Wiz for the first time."

@sirmmy_cutz:

"He laughs and sits like big wiz."

@eric___lawrence:

"Son of a legend. This boy never really understand who him papa be."

@hardejhoke2086:

"Una sure say all of us go live long like our ancestors cuz nobody dey sleep for midnight again."

Bolu backs brother at party

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer Wizkid was one of the people, who attended AJ's birthday.

In the pictures making the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.

Fans of Wizkid known as FC took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite.

