A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment an African lady's family celebrated her white boyfriend

In a video, they laid wrapper on the floor and sprayed wads of cash on him as he danced happily while dressed in his graduation gown

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the graduand

A heartwarming video captured the amazing reception of an African lady's foreign partner into her family.

The video, which showed the joyful scene, has garnered attention and praise from viewers on the TikTok app.

Oyinbo man gets treated like king by girlfriend's African family. Photo credit: @bris_ki/TikTok.

Man celebrated by girlfriend's family during graduation

A TikTok user identified as @bris_ki shared the short clip which showed a lively celebration of the young man.

In the video, the family laid out a wrapper on the floor and showered the young man with cash as he danced with abandon, clad in his graduation attire.

According to some netizens, the scene confirmed the family's happiness and acceptance of their daughter's partner.

The young man, who had just graduated from law school, was overjoyed by the warm reception from his girlfriend's family.

"POV: You just graduated from law school and your girlfriend's family showed up and out. Congratulations Brian," the video's caption read.

Family spreads wrapper for daughter's oyinbo boyfriend to walk on during his graduation. Photo credit: @bris_ki/TikTok.

Reactions as man gets celebrated on graduation day

TikTok users were quick to offer their congratulatory messages to the graduand, with many praising the family's warm welcome.

The video had positive comments with viewers appreciating the love and joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

@rr416 said:

"Jealous classmates looking at him like "he's not even a ginger."

@Liza said:

"African parents and education go together real bad."

@myOwnAntagonist said:

"The people in the back realizing they’ve never really celebrated anything in their whole lives."

@W said:

"Girl I’m watching this video like hold on a second. LMFAAAAAAOOO. It’s my dammn family."

@SamIAm said:

"You got this treatment at boyfriend level? Oh you locked in just gather the bride price now."

@user9604419037540 said:

"I’m Mexican, so forgive my ignorance, but do the husbands really pay their father in law? Lol."

@heavens_own_angel said:

"No one talking about black fatigue now. No hate to you tho, congratulations."

@Mrs linda said:

"One thing with african parents is, if they like your boyfriend/husband, they will show him love."

@Dev Waps asked:

"Genuinely asking- is this a type of celebration or a blessing? It’s seems like it’s a mix of both almost, but I could be wrong?"

@user3747414005653 said:

"I went on her pg looking for a proposal or something whole time this the wrong sister it’s on Erica pg still congrats Brian."

@Lag idi said:

"Do you know my son in law is a LAWYAH in the UK, Yeees in Dee UKAAAY, we thank God."

@LOTUS reacted:

"And then you try to convince the dude to date in his own race, after he got spoiled like a king. He is never going back."

@Penelope3 said:

"I cannot keep scrolling!! I am stuck here because it’s so much FUN and Joy!! Congratulations!"

@Melissa added:

"You better propose to that woman cause we don’t usually do all this for just a boyfriend lol they love you."

Watch the video here:

