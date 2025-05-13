Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, is making headlines over his 14th birthday

The young boy took to his official Instagram page to share new photos to mark his new age

Bolu’s mannerisms in the photos drew the attention of fans to the similarities between him and his dad, Wizkid

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has turned 14, to the joy of fans.

On May 13, 2025, the youngster turned a new age and he took to his official Instagram page to celebrate it.

To mark the occasion, Wizkid’s son shared a series of new photos, and he accompanied them with a caption where he stated his age.

Nigerians react to Wizkid's son Boluwatife's 14th birthday photos. Photos: @official_tifebalogun, @wizkidnews

However, what drew the attention of netizens to the post was Bolu’s mannerism in the photos. It is no news that Wizkid is known for his calm and sometimes aloof demeanor compared to his colleagues in the entertainment industry, leading to some people referring to him as proud.

In Boluwatife’s birthday photos, he seemed to give off the same aloof vibe as his father as he posed without a smile on his face. The celebrant also looked stylish in his white shirt and brown baggy cargo pants as he maintained his aloofness.

See the photos below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s son Bolu marks 14th birthday

Wizkid’s son with businesswoman, Shola Ogudu, Bolu’s 14th birthday photos, drew the attention of fans after they went viral online. Many netizens compared the celebrant to his celebrity father, while others shared their well-wishes with the celebrant:

omosexy1415 said:

“Happy birthday Bólúwatifé Omo Ayọ.”

hdc_underwears said:

“Many happy returns darling.”

mtskincare_spa said:

“Big boy tife.”

ojoboluwatife147 wrote:

“Happy birthday boluwatife my love.”

afam_bu_ijeoma wrote:

“He's a big boy.”

oluwakemi_balogun24 said:

“In good health and wealth,more GRACE amen.”

fcube_collections wrote:

“OMO BABA E.”

offixial_horlarwaley said:

“Na everything this boy get pass portable.”

toyin9324 said:

“Happy birthday bolutife Omo Balogun wizkid.”

mubosolaidowu wrote:

“Happy birthday to him long life and prosperity.”

fancy_giftsplace said:

“O fi steeze jo Baba e…he resembles his father with steeze.”

Fans gush over Tife Balogun's 14th birthday photos. Photos: @Official_tifebalogun

Wizkid's son Tife stuns fans with perfume knowledge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Wizkid, took centre stage in a holiday-themed scent challenge.

The young lad displayed remarkable confidence as he tackled the task of identifying various fragrances.

Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, Boluwatife’s composure and charm were evident as he sniffed and guessed each scent with ease. His ability to articulate his thoughts while engaging with the challenge drew admiration from viewers, who flooded the comment section with praise for his intelligence and charisma.

The reel, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction, with fans noting how Boluwatife was carving out his own space despite his father’s towering fame. This moment underscored his knack for connecting with audiences, a trait that seemed to echo the showmanship of his superstar dad, Wizkid.

