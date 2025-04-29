Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, has shed more light on what transpired on stage at the 2025 Headies Award

The music star explained why his microphone was cut off while giving a speech after winning the Next Rated Award

Odumodu’s tweet went viral, and it started an online discussion among netizens who debated over his stance on the matter

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has explained what happened to him on stage at the 2025 Headies Awards.

Recall that on April 27, 2025, during the 17th Headies, Odumodu Blvck won the highly coveted Next Rated Award and took to the stage with his entourage to receive it.

However, while giving a long acceptance speech, the rapper’s microphone was turned off, but he refused to leave the stage without completing his speech.

Headies: Odumodu Blvck explains what transpired on stage. Photos: @Odumodublvck, @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

A few days after the Headies Awards, Odumodu Blvck took to his official X page to give more details on what happened. According to the Dog Eat Dog crooner, his microphone was turned off because he was talking about Jesus.

The openly-Christian musician added that if he had been talking about Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, they would have allowed him to finish his speech.

Odumodu, however, expressed gratitude to the Headies organisers for putting his microphone back on for him to spread the gospel of Jesus.

Nigerians react as Odumodu Blvck claims his mic was turned off at Headies because he spoke about Jesus. Photo: @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I WAS TALKING ABOUT JESUS AND THEY TRIED TO SHUT ME DOWN.

"I AM HUNDRED PERCENT SURE THAT IF I WAS TALKING ABOUT HIS EXCELLENCY GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO- OLU I WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN CUT OFF.

"I GENUINELY HAVE NO BAD BLOOD TOWARDS THE HEADIES, RATHER, I AM GRATEFUL THEY PUT MY MIC BACK ON TO SPREAD THE GOSPEL. JESUS IS KING. HE IS BEFORE NOW AND FOREVER. - INDUSTRY MACHINE.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck addresses Headies drama

Odumodu Blvck’s explanation about what happened on the Headies stage when he spoke about Jesus was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them praised the music star, others said he spoke about Jesus in the wrong place. Others also condemned Odumodu’s lyrics despite being a Christian.

Provii said the Headies Award is not a religious gathering:

Brooda John said Odumodu’s lyrics are nothing to write home about:

Fowobi of Lagos asked Odumodu if he wanted to turn the Headies stage into a crusade:

Prom Prom said KCee spoke for a long time without his mic getting turned off:

This tweep praised Odumodu for standing his ground on the stage:

Savita accused Odumodu of being overzealous with his display on the Headies stage:

Cjay told the rapper to stop smoking because Jesus doesn’t like it:

Jagaban of Jos said the gospel can’t be silenced:

This tweep said Odumodu was cut off because he wasted time, and not because he spoke about Jesus:

Davido presents Odumodu's award at Headies 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's move at the recently held Headies 2025 Awards amused many netizens.

One of the moments that caught the attention of social media users was when Davido was asked to present the Next Rated Award category to Odumodu Blvck.

As Odumodu walked to the stage with his team and his beautiful mother, Davido made a dramatic display where he ignored Odumodu and presented the award to his mum by bowing before her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng