Nigerian singer Ayra Starr made headlines recently as she spoke about American singer Rihanna

In a recent interview with a US magazine, she spoke about her 2024 meeting with the Umbrella hitmaker

Not stopping there, Ayra shared the significant change that happened after that single encounter

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has revealed how her 2024 encounter with global superstar Rihanna in Barbados became a turning point in her personal journey of confidence and self-image.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the 23-year-old singer admitted she was struggling with low self-esteem at the time, but Rihanna’s warmth and personality helped her rediscover herself.

Ayra Starr opens up on Rihanna’s unexpected support. Credit: @ayrastarr, @badgirlrrir

Source: Instagram

Recalling the moment, Starr said her most cherished memory was “sitting with her while we watched my music videos.

The fact that she was pointing out her favourite parts felt so unreal… At that time I was struggling with my self-image and confidence, so that moment meant everything.”

She described the meeting as “one of the most amazing feelings,” adding that she felt “God had sent” Rihanna to her.

Ayra Starr has long been vocal about her admiration for Rihanna, often citing her as her biggest inspiration and role model. During their meeting,

Rihanna expressed openness to collaborating with Ayra Starr and fellow Nigerian star Tems, further cementing her support for the new generation of African talent.

The encounter not only boosted Starr’s confidence but also deepened her belief in her artistry, marking a milestone in her journey as one of Afrobeats’ rising global voices.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr stirred reactions online after a new video of her surfaced.

The “Hot Body” crooner, who is signed to Mavin Records, was spotted performing at Tape Lagos, Victoria Island, alongside Shallipopi and friends.

Ayra Star’s transparent ensemble sparks heated reactions online. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the clip that has since gone viral, Ayra Starr appeared in a daring see-through outfit that left fans divided.

While some admirers gushed over her confidence and praised her bold fashion sense, others criticised the choice of attire, describing it as “too revealing” and urging her to dress more modestly.

The three-slide video circulating online has sparked heated debates, with many claiming the singer exposed more than they bargained for.

Ayra Starr, known for her fearless style and energetic stage presence, continues to dominate headlines as her fashion choices remain a talking point among fans and critics alike.

Still on Ayra Starr's fashion statements, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the diva faced intense backlash over a video shared online.

In the recording, the music star, known for her love of skimpy dresses, was seen sitting and facing the camera.

She accidentally parted her legs, revealing what was under her dress to fans. The clip was later deleted from her picture collage.

After noticing the accidental exposure, Ayra Starr quickly adjusted her camera and sat up as if nothing had happened.

She was wearing a short, above-the-knee gown in the video, and before she could cover herself, some fans caught a glimpse.

Fans criticised the blogger who reshared the video, noting that Ayra Starr had already deleted it and there was no need to circulate it again.

Others pointed out that the singer initially shared the video herself and should have been more careful with her content. A few even admitted to checking what was flashed to confirm what was seen online.

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded. It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng