Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobriksy has made an unexpected claim about Radiogad, a social media commentator

The socialite, who has been abroad for some months now, went on TikTok to share details about messages he receives from Radiogad

He slammed him and called him names, while threatening to reveal the content of those messages

Nigerian social media personality Idris Okuneye made headlines after he went live on TikTok to share an interesting gist about Radiogad.

Bobrisky, who has been MIA for a while now, stated that Destiny Ezeyim is not who he claims to be online and has been dragging VDM for the same offence he commits.

According to details shared by Bob, he recounted how Radiogad has been in his direct messages, making advances at him.

Bob said that Radiogad tells him how beautiful he is, and other sweet words in the DM. He also said that if Radiogad dared to deny any of his allegations, he would post screenshots of his messages.

Recall that Nigerian media personality Radiogad spoke up about recent rumours concerning him and Bobrisky.

The OAP released audio and videos to prove that Bobrisky didn’t spend his jail time in prison.

Following that, the crossdresser released screenshots alleging that Radiogad made advances at him.

Reactions as Bob drags Radiogad

@DiabloChaze said:

"Idris say as a woman ke ? A whole SHim."

@OlaOfsingapor said:

"Tell me this is an old video because I can remember when he said he want to kiss bobrisky in his or her dm lol 😂."

@awomotoyosi said:

"He got me at women we know ourselves . Bob please stop iiiiiiit."

@josebet26 said:

"That is the only thing i can say i and bob hv in common. I too hate that boy."

@GodfatherLino said:

"Shim don get chest or na my eyes dey deceive me?"

@jejewayo said:

"Omo bob sabi this cooking thing which wan be he Dey look kitchen Dey do video 😭."

@iam_adexdarexzy said:

"Women we no ourseff kehh. No be man you be? Ehn wereyyy indrisuu 🥱😂."

@beatbyzaksy1 said:

"He say women we know our selfs 😂😂😂."

@zeezefc said:

"Na agaygay full this Nigeria industry. So Radiogad want dock Bob yansh too."

@virtual13703 said:

"Radio garbage wey dey face kitchen do video. E sure me say na nanny him be😂😂😂."

@Airejosh said:

"😏. If not clout chasing you go don ran post Chakam 🤣🤣."

@oluwateezle said:

"Bob you are not a woman."

@virtual13703 said:

Radiogad tells VDM to marry Jojo of Lele

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the arrest and release of VeryDarkMan, Vincent Martins Otse, has continued to trend as many online users try to grasp the situation.

Online commentator Radiogad went online to ask VDM to marry Jojo of Lele, the female content creator who went all out during his protest.

He stated that he needs the critics to make a point to the world, leaving Nigerians to drag him by his bald head.

