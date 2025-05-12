Phyno has shared a post put together in a collage to mark his daughter's second birthday, and it caught the attention of his fans

In the post, he shared some videos of their happy memories and the singer gushed over his daughter with sweet words

Fans were wowed by the resemblance of the father and daughter and celebrated the cute baby as well

Nigerian singer Phyno, whose real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, has shared a heartwarming post about his first daughter as she celebrates her second birthday.

The beautiful girl, born in 2023, brought immense joy to the popular Igbo rapper, who announced the good news with his fans, revealing that he had become a father.

Phyno sends warm message to his daughter on her birthday. Photo credit@phynofino

Source: Instagram

In a collage post, Phyno was seen playing with his daughter as they sat outside the house, enjoying a father-daughter moment.

Phyno was seen gently playing with her hair, and they both appeared content in each other’s presence.

In another video, the baby was seen having a good time in the swimming pool. A photo also captured a moment when Phyno and his daughter were walking on the street, posing for the camera.

Singer Phyno carried her in his arms while passersby walked by and chatted.

Phyno writes sweet words to his daughter

In the caption of his post, Phyno referred to his daughter as his “love” and noted that she had turned the big two.

He wished her well and prayed for more celebrations in the best years of their lives.

Phyno shares video of daughter on her birthday. Photo cedit@phynofino

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Phyno's post

Fans of the singer, who was recently applauded for his unique lifestyle, joined him in celebrating his baby.

They commented on the strong resemblance between father and daughter, wishing the baby well.

Some fans prayed for Phyno’s daughter, while colleagues like Zlatan Ibile and others also sent their love to the music star’s little one.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Phyno's post about daughter

Netizens reacted after seeing the post of the music star about his baby. Here are comments below:

@princy_onyebuchi shared:

"First born daughters always look like their dad. Love it."

@hlw_fabrics wrote:

“Such a cute babygirl,Ada Ezege, happy birthday pretty one."

@irishsommie1 reacted:

"He dey live em good life lowkey..no drama. Phyno fine o. Happy birthday, Princess."

@bennyluvbeac commented:

"Such a beautiful baby girl. Such a sweet looking baby."

@irishsommie1 shared:

"Phyno just dey live em good life lowkey, no drama. Phyno fine o. Happy birthday, Princess."

Flavour dances with daughter

Legit.ng had reporetd that a lovely video of singer Flavour warmed the hearts of fans after he was seen on the dance floor with his children.

In the clip, his adopted son was with the singer as they both danced while FIavour had to assist him.

Sophia, the birthday celebrant, later came to join her father and brother on the dance floor as other children cheered. Fan were pleased with the way Flavour has been taking care of his children adopted son..

