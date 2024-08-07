A lovely video of singer Flavour warmed the hearts of fans after he was seen on the dance floor with his children

In the clip, his adopted son was with the singer as they both danced while FIavour had to assist him

Sophia, the birthday celebrant, later came to join her father and brother on the dance floor as other children cheered

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour Nabania, has shown that he is a dotting father with a video of him making the rounds.

Legit.ng had reported that Flavour Nabania and his baby mama, Anna Banner, had staged a birthday party for their daughter Sophia on August 1, 2024.

Flavour dances with his children. Photo credit @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, which was attended by the 'Ada Ada' crooner and his adopted son, Semah, the singer decided to hit the dance floor with his children. They all danced beautifully as the other children in attendance cheered on.

FIavour supports Semah

In the recording, Flavour Nabania was seen supporting his adopted son as he danced. They both spinned around for some minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After dancing, Semah made some kind of noise with his mouth as FIavour smiled after hearing it.

Sophia, the celebrant also joined them on the dance floor as she made some leg moves beside her father.

Recall that Flavour Nabania is very fond of his adopted son Semah. He has once been seen caring for him publicly, which made his fans very happy.

See the clip here :

How fans reacted to Flavour's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer with his kids on the dance floor. Here are some of the comments below:

@myz_joe1112:

"I love this."

@vickyjohnson3252:

"Beautiful moments."

@ola_lakeside07:

"I feels it bro."

@iamprincesstessy:

"Why he still de do like baby, person wen suppose don get babe."

@afri_ken:

"Obviously special needs."

@antaiking:

"I no understand."

@ebuka.ogbu:

"How I wish this guy can see even if na 1hour."

@cast775:

"That is so cute."

@gistlovers_class_captain:

"Sign your up coming artists from ur states, help your people mr man, u and phyno no get shaame."

Flavour visits his three daughters in school

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian singer showed in a viral clip that his three daughters from different mothers were all on good terms.

A clip of the singer going to his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out went viral.

In one of the clips online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the last born from school.

Source: Legit.ng