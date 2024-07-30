A video has emerged of the kind of life that Nigerian singer Phyno likes living, and it has generated massive reactions

In the clip, a man visited his house and he shared the recording made when Phyno came out to meet him at the gate

The man shared his observation about Phyno and hailed him for living such a pleasant lifestyle privately

A man has exposed the kind of life that producer turned singer Chibuzor Azubike, aka Phyno enjoys living in Nigeria.

In the video making the rounds, a man went to visit the music star, and the 'Fada Fada' crooner went to the gate to open it and welcome him.

Man shares video of Phyno's house. Photo credit@phnofino

Source: Instagram

According to the man, the singer, who loves rapping in Igbo language was living a simple life, and he does not have a gate man to be opening the gate for visitors.

Phyno hugs man in video

In the clip, after opening the gate to welcome the man, he gave him a warm hug and led him to his siting room.

A few luxury whips of the music act, who welcomed a child last year, were sighted in the recording.

One was a Hilux truck and the other looked like a limousine.

See the video here :

Phyno's video sparks reactions from fans

The recoding made of the music star has generated reactions among fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@olamsj.a.y:

"One of the unproblematic artist in Nigeria 🇳🇬. Nothing like online drama."

@dozieedezuno:

"Make him employ gate man atleast make the gate man dey see food chop."

@p.terry:

"U don’t really need gateman if you have automatic gate."

@tufab:

"Once minimum wage enter 250k, make he employ me to come dey open the gate for am. Will be glad."

@rujukemzy:

"Even if person won dey private another person go carry u go public."

@isreal.jonah.10:

"Una go expose person tire for this app."

@match_maker9ja:

"Man doesn’t have problems, he just wanna make music and enjoy life."

@flawlesstoke013:

"Bruhh living his best life jare."

@jamopiper_luxury02:

"N una dey cast am now Wetin kon concern u, now we u cast am dey don dey a ask e location."

Phyno's visits Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Phyno and his crew paid a visit to the mansion of Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy in Lagos.

A heart-warming clip from the visit showed the moment the duo were seen teasing each other.

The video from the visit has left people talking, with some netizens questioning why Phyno should be the one paying a visit to Burna and not the other way round.

Source: Legit.ng