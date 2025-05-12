Daniel Regha has reacted to the new music video shared by the son of billionaire businessman Razak Okoya

The emerging artist has released a new rap song and decided to give his fans a taste of what to expect from him

A few fans of the musician also joined Regha in reviewing the song and shared their thoughts on it

Social media critic Daniel Regha has shared his review of Raheem Okoya, aka Siraheem's new rap song.

The upcoming artist, who faced allegations of naira abuse a few months ago, had released a snippet of his new track.

In the video, Siraheem can be heard saying that “bad belle” people are everywhere, but he's here to take over the music industry.

He continued singing, asserting that it was time he spoke his mind.

Reacting to the song, Daniel called it 'noisy rap' and warned that Siraheem's music career may have an uncertain future.

The critic also offered some advice on what the artist should do next.

Daniel Regha sends advice to Siraheem's family

Dishing out more advice to the music star, Daniel suggested that before releasing any music to the public, Siraheem should first share it with his family and friends in a WhatsApp group chat.

He also reminded Siraheem of his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and urged him to comment on it.

Daniel noted that Siraheem has not been cleared by the anti-graft agency.

Recall that this is not the first time that Daniel will be reacting to Siraheem's case in public. He once slammed the police for punishing the officer who helped the singer to hold money and didn't do anything about the billionaire's son.

How fans reacted to Daniel Regha's review

Reacting to the review shared by Regha, fans shared their take. Here are some below:

@soundproper01 wrote:

" It might not appeal to some generations, but his generation will definitely enjoy to it. Keep moving; you've already got the buzz! Don't stop."

@temiloluwa546 said:

"First time I will agree with Daniel."

@headboywia_ikd shared:

"For me him good naa just for him to learn or meet up with music producer and management that can manage that voice and rap well and make him flow good , Music hard if you think easy try am but dis flow way me dey see ajeh naa just training him.need ."

@aster_adesanya stated:

"Upcoming Artist wey dey freestyle inside Lambo. U no start from gutter o."

@unicemami reacted:

"Speak your mind, your papa done do the work down."

@kingimmanueladeshina commented:

"Daniel rhega mouth isn’t good."

@cylasthecreator shared:

"Person de inside Maybach de sing you de complain for sun say e no sweet."

Daniel Regha speak about Wizkid's Kese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regha also gave a review of Wizkid's hit song Kese after it was released.

The critic scored the song and said that he meant no offence with what he said about it. Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

