Comedian Deeone has reacted to the release of Jude Okoye from detention after he spent over two months there

The father of three had been accused of an alleged N1.38bn fraud by the EFCC and was not granted bail till after spending months behind bars

In a video shared by the Deeone, he asked the talent manager a few questions and picked sides between his brothers

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to the release of Jude Okoye from detention.

The former manager of the defunct singing group, Psquare had been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over an alleged N1.38billion fraud. He was later released after spending over two months in detention.

In a video recorded by Deeone, he asked Jude if it was true that he 'stole' the money. He stated that the amount was too much, and it was just because of greediness.

Sharing his two cents about the case, the funny man disclosed that the anti graft agency cannot detain anyone for that long if the person didn't commit the offense he was accused of.

He asserted that if Jude needed money, he could have asked his brothers instead of allegedly taking what does not belong to him.

Deeone advises youths

Dishing out advice to the youths, he stated that they should not take what does not belong to them. He asked for the number of rooms Jude would sleep in at once.

And the number of cars he can drive at once. The comedian threw his weight behind Peter Okoye, who testified against his brother in court. He stated that he had once lashed out at him before, but he was supporting him in the alleged fraud case.

Deeone also warned fans, who have been congratulating Jude over his release, and noted that people should voice out when they see something that is wrong.

Questioning Jude Okoye further, Deeone asked what the talent manager would do if he becomes the leader of tomorrow.

What fans said about Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the comedian. Here are comments below:

@bigdaddysobsssss._ commented:

"So you know how to judge people but you don’t know how to talk out for the people in your country. Sad human being."

@dannylamangoo reacted:

"Always saying things as they are."

@freemanchidiebere shared:

"He didn’t meet his bail conditions and hence he was in prison, he just perfected his bail. Trial will start soon.. let’s be correcting each other."

@fresh_fuzz said:

"E Rob Peter Pay Paul? Allegedly."

@talentboomproduction commented:

"Make we see truth talk. You spoke well jarey."

@talentboomproduction stated:

"If we leave all the talk who go come talk am."

Deeone loses TikTok account, blames VDM, ratels

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had reacted after he lost his TikTok account.

He shared his grievance in a video and alleged that Verydarkman's followers known as ratels reported him because he has been constantly dragging the activist.

