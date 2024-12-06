Singer Terry Apala has shared his plan with a fan on social media while they were chatting about music

The music star was asked by the man if he was going to drop a song before the end of 2024 so that it can be used to do detty December

The response he gave the man warmed the hearts of Wizkid FC, who hailed him why some were against his utterance

Nigerian music star, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, professionally known as Terry Apala, has revealed his plan with a fan on social media.

The singer, who was robbed years ago, was asked by a man known as Lekan if he was planning to drop a song in 2024.

According to Lekan, Terry Apala should drop a song so that his fans would have a detty December and continue to enjoy it till 2025.

Responding to the question, the Apala Disco crooner disclosed that he does not have any plan to release any music this year.

Terry Apala shares reason

Explaining the reason for shying away from making new music, Terry Apala said that Wizkid will not allow him to drop a new song.

He added that Wizkid was the one who owns December. He advised his fans to play safe during the festive period.

Recall that Terry Apala has been a loyal fan of Wizkid, and also featured him in one of his songs. He has always spoken glowingly about the Morayo crooner.

How fans reacted to Terry Apala's plan

Netizens reacted to the plan shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@geraldzubby:

"Senior Man."

@geraldzubby:

"Odumodu hype de song with a backup voice for show dem think is de way e go sweet."

@rasaqi_the_stallion:

"After Wizkid na bnxn buju."

@geraldzubbyP:

"It doesn't look like person drop Belgium song today."

@miiideea:

"Dey play."

@allinone_247:

"More reason why them no fit make am for the industry your fan asked for music you say na one person get December…: if your craft sure for you drop your fan go eat am. More like telling burna make hin no release because of wiz and David baba when you’re good you’re good."

@foluwadothis:

"You sabi the game Egbon."

@otp_exclusive:

"Them no dey tell person."

@Xandyy_Jay:

"Everyone knows, only delulu bg is arguing."

Terry Apala speaks about Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian Apala musician spoke about his senior colleague Wizkid and how he has influenced his life.

While granting an interview, the singer praised Wizkid FC for their support in his career. He said they made him feel like a Gen Z.

He also opened up about Davido and Burna Boy in the recording.

