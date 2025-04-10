Celebrity lawyer Stan Alieke has called out anti-graft body EFCC following a raid at home of a popular comedian

Stan Alieke shared what happened to the comedian's pregnant wife and son during and after the raid

The celebrity lawyer, who revealed the comedian is his client, also shared the EFCC officials' alleged response after realising whose home they raided

Popular celebrity lawyer Stan Alieke has stirred reactions from netizens after he recently called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for raiding the home of a popular comedian without notice.

Speed Darlington's ex lawywer, in a statement on Thursday, April 10, dislcosed the incident occurred in February.

According to Alieke, the EFCC broke down his client's gate, tore down the house wall, door and windows just to gain entrance.

He revealed his client had refused to grant the anti-graft body entrance because he initially thought they were armed robbers.

Alieke claimed that upon forcefully gaining entrance into the house, the EFCC called pushed the comedian's pregnant fight, "who fell and hit her stomach on the floor as they beat up everyone in sight."

However, upon realising who the comedian was, Alieke disclosed the EFCC officials only apologised, urging him not to take the incident online.

Alieke disclosed that the case is currently in court, as he insisted that the EFCC must pay.

"This really has to stop. Many person have suffered this in the hands of @officialefcc rogue operatives," he said.

Sharing an update on the comedian's pregnant wife and son, Alieke wrote in a caption,

"The wife is still in the hospital from that experience, and their two-year-old son had convulsions & other series of attacks from that experience. Even when he had raised money to fix the apartment, his son & wife still get flashbacks whenever they enter the house so he had to look for another apartment & abandon the house for now."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that suspected Yahoo Boys opened fire on EFCC officials, leading to one death in Anambra.

See Stan Alieke's post as he called out the EFCC below:

Reactions as lawyer calls out EFCC

Read some of the comments as many criticised the EFCC below:

rodwellington said:

God heal the wife and baby. Very sad

001_of_ishielu wrote:

"Normally some of the EFCC operatives are better rogues.they are just using their efcc jacket to cover themselves."

999_blessings said:

"1billion naira lawsuit nor go bad."

festusohaeke1 reacted:

"Why is he protecting the EFCC drop evidence online make everything thing cast."

tiles_and_interiors said:

"They won’t pay a dime . No be Nigeria? The court will just run thier mouth. They are powerless. I pray the family overcome the situation. Don’t expect money they won’t pay."

