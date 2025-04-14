Neighbours of 49-year-old Anyaji, an indigene of Amudo village in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, have shared insiteful stories about his behaviours

They say he is known to be taking hard drugs with a number of other youths in the area

Anyaji is also said to have exhibited such act in a number of occasions, where he would behave in an unusual manner towards people for little or no provocation

Two indigenes of Amudo village in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, have attested to the strangeness of the behaviour of Nnamdi Anyaji, 49, a native of the area, who killed his mother and attempted to take his own life before neighbours stopped him, and handed him over to police.

The Anambra State Police Command, on Sunday, April 12, arrested Nnamdi Anyaji for reportedly killing his mother and attempted to commit suicide.

Police have taken custody of man who murdered mum allegedly over money. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Man attempted to kill self after murdering mom

The state command, through a statement from Tochukwu Ikenga, the command's PPRO, said that the middle age man, after killing his mother, Dorathy Anyaji, aged 68 years, attempted to kill himself before he was stopped and apprehended by neighbours.

He was said to have killed his mother during an altercation over the sharing of money realised from a cassava business.

But during a visit to the area, a neighbour, who gave his name as Ikenna, told Legit.ng correspondent that the neighbourhood was not surprised at what happened, because, according to him, everybody knew about the strangeness of Ikenna's behaviours at the recent time.

He said:

"Nobody is happy about what happened. All of us are from this same village, and we know everyone here. Nnamdi is a drug addict. There is no type of drug that he does not take in this area with some other guys.

"People in the neighborhood have long asked his mother ( who he has just killed), to hand him over to vigilante security outfit, but she would not. When this Operation Udo Ga-Achi came on board, leaders of this community asked her to report her son's behaviours to the security outfit, because, the guy used to beat his mother, but the woman refused.

"This guy sells Mkpulu Mmili and Kolos. The woman was aware, but she harboured him, because, she didn't want her son to undergo punishments. That's too bad."

Neighbour rejects purported motivation for killing mom

He dismissed the story that he killed his mother because of money realized from sale of cassava; arguing that nobody in his natural sense will kill his mother because of money realized from cassava sales.

Another neighbour, an elderly woman, who did not want her name publicized, told Legit.ng that Nnamdi had exhibited decent character since he was growing up in the neighborhood, "until about three years ago, when he started mixing up with bad boys, who take Indian hemp."

"Yes, Dorathy's son has turned to a very bad boy since the past three years; but nobody knew he would go this extent. He had been of good behaviour since he was growing up in this village.

I know him very well. It was just two years ago or so that he started doing strange things, and doing certain things he would not do. Before he killed his mother, he would always flay up at every little provocation, and sometimes, he would fight or chase his friends with weapons.

This dangerous drugs they're selling here and there have done a lot of damage to our young people. I never knew Dorothy will end this way."

Man kills, buries mother in shallow grave

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that 25-year-old, Somadina Orji had been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his mother, Mrs Charity, and his sister, Miss Ukamaka, and burying them in a shallow grave in their backyard in Enugu state.

The tragic incident happened on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Umuagu Inyi, in the Oji River Local Government Area of the state, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng