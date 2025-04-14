A video showing the moment Portable Zazu was arrested again by the Police in Abeokuta before being transferred to Ilorin is trending online

The Ilorin Police command has also confirmed Portable Zazu's arrest, which has been linked to a petition filed by Fuji star King Saheed Osupa

Portable Zazu's arrest comes a few weeks after he lambasted the Fuji star in a viral video, which triggered the latter's fans

Fuji star Okunola Sahee,d aka Saheed Osupa, has taken action against Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, a few weeks after the Street Pop star blasted him in a viral video.

The latest update from operatives of the Kwara State Police Command confirmed that Portable Zazu has been arrested following a petition filed by Osupa.

Ilorin police confirm Portable’s arrest following petition by Fuji star Saheed Osupa. Credit: portablebaeby/kingsaheedosupa

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Osupa, in his petition, accused Portable of several serious offences, including criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, as well as the use of abusive and offensive language.

The police confirmed that Portable was arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, April 13, 2025, and immediately transferred to Ilorin for further investigation.

The police also confirmed that the Zazu crooner remains in custody, adding that arrangements are underway to charge him in court.

Watch a viral video showing the moment Portable was arrested in Abeokuta below:

Portable tells Nigerians to beg Osupa on his behalf

Following his arrest, a series of screenshots from Portable Zazu's Instagram stories have emerged on social media as he appealed to Nigerians to help him beg Osupa.

Portable claimed he had apologised to the Fuji singer and even reached out to figures like Abu Abel to beg on his behalf.

See a screenshot of Portable's Instastory below:

Screenshot of Portable Zazu's post following arrest. Credit: portablebaeby

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable had knocked Osupa for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

The Zeh Nation label boss had also referred to Osupa as 'big for nothing,' sparking outrage from the Fuji star's fans, who accused him of disrespecting their favourite.

Reactions as police arrest Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

general_wale01 said:

"See as he gentle Otun ti lo daran si Ilorin qundusi fun e Omo Olalomi."

slimcash_indy said:

"Why him voice con dey shake so you fit humble."

akorede__olakunle reacted:

"This boy no get Lawyer Weray try go back to school oooo."

miz_bolaji001 said:

"President general among the prisoners I salute you."

abiolarbrain wrote:

"lol this guy needs a good management if at all there was a petition written against him he should be invited officially."

adelekeadesewaadejoke1 said:

"This is just too much for him make unna allow this guy enjoy is life Kilode every time police station you self no Dey try at all portable. Wahala ti poju."

browny_brave reacted:

"He can fear police but mount no Dey close."

topoftheglobe.creative wrote:

"Anytime they arrest him he go turn humblesmith."

