Singer Wizkid has shared the tracklist for his most anticipated album Morayo which was supposed to drop on Friday

Billboard had earlier shared the release date for the song, which happens to fall on Wizkid's ark rival's birthday

Fans of the singer couldn't keep calm, and they reacted massively in the comments section about the album

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun seemed to be getting set for his much anticipated album of the year, Morayo.

Legit.ng had reported that Billboard had announced the release date for Morayo and fans of the singer have been anticipating the day since then.

Wizkid excites fans with announcement on X. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a post on his X handle, he shared the track list of the songs to expect in the album. Fans were happy about the development as they reacted to the good news.

Fans ask of Odumodublvck

A few people were concerned after they didn't see music artist Odumodublvck on the tracklist. They asked questions and were eager to know why the rapper was not featured in the album.

Morayo contains 16 songs where the music star featured a few artistes including Soji, Anias, Asake and a few others.

Recall that Wizkid had released Kese, a song off the album, and it topped the chart in Nigeria before its sudden disappearance.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's announcement

Netizens reacted to the good news announced by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Album of the year already, so Odumodu no qualify?"

@GucciStarboi:

"It’s time to change the game again! Thank you Wizkidayo for this successful masterpiece!"

@wizkidfc_:

"Album of the year."

@abazwhyllzz:

"People wey deaf no know wetin God don do for them."

@47kasz:

"My goat. We are active by Friday!! All out."

@JayNaija:

"People wey d!e last month no know wetin dem go miss."

@AigbedionIvie:

“Yeah. Anticipating!!"

@lifeofolaa:

"Ayo your own don finish, bet me."

Fans reacts to disappearance of Kese on Apple Music

Legit.ng had reported that fans of the Grammy Award winner had reacted after his newly released song Kese was not found on Apple Music chart.

The song has been leading since it was released and his fan have been jubilating while throwing shade at Davido.

After it was no longer seen on the chart, they took to the comments section to share their opinion and comfort each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng