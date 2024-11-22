Naijashimadun has shares his review of Wizkid's album Morayo, he noted that Wizkid did a good job with the album

According to him, Star Boy took fans to the past and included Saworide's soundtrack in the album including Wasiu Ayinde

He also noted that his life was threatened by some critics because of Wizkid and his new album Morayo

Outspoken content creator and social media critic Emmanuel Philip, known better as Naijashimadun, has given a review of Ayodeji Balogun's new album Morayo.

Legit.ng had reported that Naijashimadun had called out Wizkid because of his unreleased album, Morayo. He asked when fans should expect the song.

In a new video made by the content creator, he expressed dismay on the wisdom and versatility of Wizkid.

According to him, the top chart singer took fans to the past with the soundtrack of Saworide, a classic movie made in the 1990s.

He also mentioned that the album had a blend of Fuji with Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.

Naijashimadun shares threat he received

In the caption of his video, he explained that his life was under threat as a result of the album.

The content creator said he got direct messages from critics, who threatened his life because of his love for Wizkid.

See the video here:

Reactions of fans to Naijashimadun's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by Naijashimadun. Here are some of the comments below:

@emerald_quays:

"Baba Ibrahim. Ibrahim dey vex. Spotify is fire right now>'

@deewhitelion:

"I swear I dey try to skip but nah lie all the track make sense kpa this album is Blowded."

@only1lyony:

"Wizkid too good no wonder he get pride. The inspiration behind this album ehn omo."

@mss_pelumi:

"Morayo ti de."

@mrlilgaga:

"This is the album we all have being waiting for . He cooked and we shall feast."

@zolin_manii:

"30bg Going back to the studio to make corrections after listening to big wiz."

@iam_jaykrid:

"2 to 7 tracks. 12 to 16 tracks. But u see dat 15 & 16.. Omo fire."

@blaqboi_h:

"Album sweet anyhow , I hope I don’t get diabetes."

@richie_ola_oye:

"Tbh, only 3-4 tracks make sense…though he’s blessed with a good voice and he maintain it."

@skjago12:

"Oga your Ibrahim dey copy Seyi style e rest baba why him no sing like aridin as he dey do before."

@king_itunumi:

"Baba egbe don’t sign out ooo….we love you."

