Fans of Grammy Award winner Wizkid have reacted after his newly released song Kese was not found on Apple Music chart

The song has been leading since it was released and his fan have been jubilating while throwing shade at Davido

After it was no longer seen on the chart, they took to the comments section to share their opinion and comfort each other

Wizkid FC, fans of Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, have reacted to the disappearance of his newly released song, Kese from Apple Music chart.

Legit.ng had reported that Kese had topped the chart a few hours after it was released. It was ahead of Davido's Awuke and some other songs.

Wizkid FC taunt Davido over Kese.

In a new development, after the song was no longer visible on the chart, a die hard fan of the singer known as DJ Young Jozzy said that it was as a result of a glitch from the streaming platform.

According to him, it was the fourth time that such will be happening on Apple Music. It had happened to Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Asake's 'Active.'

Wizkid FC troll Davido's fans

In the comment section of the post, fans of the music star, who have been at logger heads with Davido trolled the singer again.

They noted that 'Awuke' had not left number four spot since Wizkid dropped Kese. They also clapped back at Davido's 30 BG and begged the streaming platform to fix the error.

See the post here:

What fans said about Wizkid's Kese

Reactions have trailed the post made about the singer's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@afrogenerations:

"Fix or no fix! No one will ever had anything on wiz! Biggest is biggest."

@justdhenise:

"To everyone waiting for wizkid downfall una papa and una mama join. Jeus is king."

@evagreat95:

"Na over streaming cause the apple music glitch, even Apple Music Dey shocked too."

@just_kanyin:

"I was sha wondering what happened,it’s not even on my top 100 at all."

@african_baby____:

"Them never experience that kind stream before."

@pianto2313:

"Abuke no still pass 4 since baba drop kese."

@mhiz_trish65:

"Nah over stream."

@_hassan_001:

"Happen to zinoleesky song as well abanikanda."

@greatbasilthe:

"Too much streams,fc we do these one."

@kolbright3:

"He reach wiz own una explain Nigerians."

Daniel Regha reacts to Wizkid's song

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had reacted to the new song Wizkid recently released as he shared his hot take about it and the style.

In his post, he scored the song, and he tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offense.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

