A young man has shared his pain on social media after seeing his classmate walking down the road in prison attire

According to the heartbroken man, his classmate was very brilliant and he wondered what might have gone wrong

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

Viewers on TikTok got emotional after a young man shared a heart-wrenching encounter with a former classmate.

The unexpected meeting, which took place on a roadside, revealed the classmate's new identity as a prisoner.

Man cries out as former classmate walks on the road in prison uniform Photo credit: @amponsah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reacts after seeing classmate in prison attire

The man who posted the video on TikTok under the handle @amponsah expressed his pain and disappointment at the unexpected turn of events.

His classmate, whom he described as exceptionally brilliant, had allegedly taken a different path in life.

The video, which showed a group of prisoners walking alongside a uniformed officer, reminded netizens of the unpredictable nature of life.

"I saw my classmate in prison attire today. Very brilliant guy but life," the man said.

Man laments as former classmate allegedly becomes prisoner Photo credit: @amponsah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man posts former classmate in prison attire

The post sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and reflections.

@Yung mercedes said:

"Yo got to rescue him bro, haven't you watched prison break before."

@Dhela Jen said:

"So the first guy still get supportive relatives for him to wear socks and shoes."

@NEKY/TAKORADI LIPCARE PLUG reacted:

"The truth is the officers are really suffering than the prisoners eiiii everyday up n down."

@proudKgMadam reacted:

"Come came 2 college, knelt in front of mother marys statue n prayed with tears, pls, u know am innocent, pls protect my mum till am ba."

@Kankam reacted:

"Those who normally comes out are those who has almost served their jail terms and are likely to be set free so if u run away it will surely go against."

@Aduana Ba said:

"Those people going out like this it has left their 1 to 3 months for them to go home."

@lastsurvivor00 said:

"Chairman, what I can tell you is be careful how you take some video, is a joke it can give a problem."

@Majusty123 said:

"We all don’t know what tomorrow brings today you will be happy. Tomorrow you will be crying."

@RossYmillion said:

"So must you post him on social media and moreover you don’t what sent him there. A lot of innocent people are in prison."

@daniel - eastwood opoku acquah said:

"Hmmm so sad, please do not forget to thank God no matter the situation. It would shock you that your current complains about life might be someone's prayer topic. Prison is never an option."

@user6310313186684 added:

"Remember him in your prayers and may God give you the ability to help him any little way you can."

@Wise asked:

"Who gave y’all the information that if your time is almost due they make you work outside?"

@Twumie said:

"Hmmm, this is so wrong.my humble opinion dear . you shouldn't hv recorded on the first place."

@nanakuami74 added:

"Some of them their families don't know sey them dey there, so my brother don't video them again okay."

Watch the video here:

Man who went to prison abroad returns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who was based abroad got people emotional after he reunited with his father, who thought that he was dead.

He shared a video where he showed his father the house he was secretly building for him in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng