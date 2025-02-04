American rapper Kanye West has reacted to the deafening buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the just concluded Grammys event

Legit.ng earlier reported that the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body

In a new update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together

American rapper Kanye West is overjoyed that his wife, Bianca Censori, made a dramatic appearance at the 2025 Grammys by wearing a completely naked frock on the red carpet.

The incident took over the internet and Censori became one of the most searched-for names on the planet for February 4 Kanye broke the news on Instagram bragging about the viral impact they have made.

Kanye West finally speaks about wife Bianca Censori's Grammys unclad display. Credit: @peopleusa

Source: Instagram

The artist now known as Ye came on his Instagram story to release a Google trends graph showing that Censori's Grammy attendance was searched more than the Grammy winners themselves.

A second slide demonstrates that she received more Google searches than Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar Doechii, Beyonce Grammys, and other prominent musicians who were supposed to have taken over the trends table.

See his Insta story below:

Kanye West shows off wife Bianca Censori's Google trend chat. Credit: @ye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly 'escorted out' of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 'by police' after the woman’s controversial unclad red carpet appearance stunned the world.

The 30-year-old designer, who previously stunned with daring displays, bared it all in a completely see-through nude mesh dress, wearing no knickers, much to the dismay of social media and spectators.

Bianca exuded confidence as she walked the red carpet with a fuzzy coat, then tactically dropped the garment and flashed her bare derriere to cameras.

She spun around to show off her uncovered chest and lack of knickers, as West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, leered at her naked body during the indecent exposure.

According to Daily Mail, reports had it that the pair was asked to leave the event premises after arriving uninvited and were led out by authorities following their 'crazy stunt.'

Another account, however, stated that they 'left on their own accord', and the entire story remains unclear.

Tems, others slay at 2025 Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but moments from the event have continued to make the news.

Nigerian celebs looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA.

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng