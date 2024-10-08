American rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly hit the rocks after almost two years of marriage

These reports came after the otherwise inseparable couple had not been seen together since September 20

Multiple sources with direct information told the portal that they had split up a few weeks ago and had been informing people about it

Reports have it that American star Kanye West and model Bianca Censori are said to be getting a divorce.

TMZ, which reported the news early Monday, said the rapper and his wife 'may' intend to file for divorce.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori set for divorce. Credit: @ye

Source: Instagram

It was also said that Censori took a plane to Australia to be with her family during this challenging period, leaving West in Tokyo.

The international news platform also stated that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has been telling friends that he is over Bianca and wants to travel to Japan alone.

As of yet, no explanation for the split has been given. Since September 20, the two have not been spotted together.

No cause for the breakup has been given yet. The last time they were spotted together was September 20.

The couple has been seen separated before, so the solo trips may not signal a problem in the relationship, but rather that Bianca was unable to accompany West on the current leg of his vacation for whatever reason.

The couple was last photographed together on September 20 when shopping in Tokyo.

West and Censori have been married since December 2022. They married barely one month after he divorced Kim Kardashian.

In November 2023, Bianca's friends reportedly staged an anti-Kanye intervention because of the changes they had noticed in her.

However, a source revealed that close friends of Kanye's wife noted that the rapper built up walls around Censori and that getting to her was hard.

"Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake up," said the source.

Kanye, wife banned from Venice

In a different report, Kanye and his wife were recently reportedly banned from using the services of a Venice boat company.

The controversial famous couple caused a stir when they were photographed in a compromising position that got people talking

The pictures show the rapper sitting with his pants down while Censori crouched between his legs.

Source: Legit.ng