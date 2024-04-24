Singer Davido has said that he made 1.3USD after he had a sold-out concert in the US a few days ago

In an interview that he granted to an international media company while he was abroad, he noted that his recently concluded concert was a massive success

Fans took to the comments section to react as many slammed the singer for being too loud about his success

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has generated massive reactions after the interview he granted surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had sold out the Madison Square Gardens in the US. He was there for his concert. While on the stage, he called Stonebwoy and Teni to perform with him.

Davido shares what he made at his concert. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

In the interview video with an international media, the Afrobeat singer said that he made 1.3 USD at his event.

The Grammy Award nominee's MSG concert was part of his Timeless tour.

Many of his fans shared mixed feelings about the interview he granted while some slammed him for being boastful.

See the video here:

How fan reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Davido said about his concert. Here are some of the comments below:

@akeemtundeelegbeji:

"Cho cho cho."

@edo:

"He has quickly arranged for interview less than 72 hrs after the show telling lies about how much he earned from it, looking for relevance. lol Burna Boi (new cat) has earned more did more real shows never hear him arranging interviews inside one Lekki apartment with microphone lying to stay relevant make David de try de real."

@alexander_kellz:

"This guy."

@edo_nosa:

"lies too much, see's life like a competition."

@malyy:

"Lies too much."

@williams:

"Wizkid 4. 2 trillion Kuwait."

@j___corrupt1:

"How much you spend ?"

@profseunbello:

"Hmmmmmm."

@otfvon77:

"Burna 2.5."

@ke_nny8737:

"If you think he can’t make 1.3m a night it’s either you’re stupid or just hating."

Chioma attends Davido's concert

Legit.ng had reported that Chioma Adeleke, wife of Davido, was also present at her husband's concert in the US.

The video of the mother of two supporting her husband at his event surfaced a few days after the sold-out concert.

In the clip, she flicked her finger at the camera to show that she did not care about the rumour being passed around about her husband.

Source: Legit.ng