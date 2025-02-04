Gospel singer Lawrence Oyor's song Favour has set a record on the popular streaming platform Spotify

Lawrence Oyor's Favour surpassed hit songs by secular stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema, among others for January

The gospel singer as well as his fans and followers have also reacted to the new record on Spotify

Renowned gospel singer and worship leader Lawrence Oyor recently trended across social media platforms following a milestone his song Favour attained in the Nigerian music industry.

Favour, the latest song by Lawrence Oyor, who is married to Darasimi, the daughter of Christian actor and producer Mike Bamiloye, emerged as the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 on popular music streaming platform Spotify, a rare achievement for the gospel music industry.

Favour by Lawrence Oyor seems to be an indication of Nigerian music lovers' interest in gospel songs.

According to Spotify’s official data, Favour closed out January as the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 so far with 2.9 million streams, making it also the current most streamed song of the year on the platform.

This surpassed Afrobeats songs which are known for dominating Spotify, among other popular streaming platforms in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lawrence Oyor made headlines after he announced the birth of his second baby boy with Darasimi named John.

The singer had shared adorable pictures of him and his wife to mark the occasion.

Lawrence Oyor, others react to Favour's new record

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from music lovers, including gospel singer Lawrence Oyor, who expressed gratitude to God.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"Interesting. Glory to God."

See other reactions, below:

_Quivira said:

"He said it will go all over the world what do you expect?"

NchorOnor commented:

"Even Muslims chant this song in my office…subconsciously as they work."

dolapo_omoniyi said:

"I listen to this song every morning since I downloaded it! Favour !!!"

Obi_Of_MB5 reacted:

"Pls who can help me with just the instrumental..... I need it for my children choir in church.....I have tried all possible means to get it all to no avail Plssss."

chrisajays wrote:

"Song we play every morning before we step out e must reach 2m only my stream on repeat I can't count."

Juventus0114 said:

"Eyya it is paining you that a Gospel song can have such dominion...you can't believe it. Lolz...this is just the beginning, very soon it will not just be in music."

FFK_ffk1 reacted:

"Came across the don on Thursday and I’ve listen to it about a 100 times cause I put it on repeat."

MosesDavid101

"Huge feat for a Gospel song Spotify Gospel is growing in Nigeria."

