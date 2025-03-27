A Veteran Gospel singer, identified as Sister Nnenna Goodness, cried out for help online from Nigerians

The singer, known for her song 'He has promised he will never fail' and said that he had been suffering in silence

Following her complaints in her viral video, many dragged pastor Femi Lazarus over his stance on gospel ministers

Nigerians were left in a state of shock after a video of a Nigerian veteran singer, Sister Nnenna Goodness made its way online.

Sister Nnenna had narrated her predicament amid tears, while explaining to Nigerians that she has been suffering.

She also stated that's he lost all rights to songs that made her popular from the past, and has asked Nigerians to fight for her as she releases her account details. Some in other comment section confirmed that the said songs were on Youtube, but someone ease was in charge of them.

Her touching story came amid Pastor Femi Lazarus' stance that Gospel singer's should not monetize their talents, resulting in another dragging from social media users.

This is especially because many found out online that the cleric charged the sum of $150 for his ministry school

@mclassic_hairline.ng said:

"Please monetize your knowledge, skill and talent . Thank you. It’s only Salvation that is free."

@pinessca_steve said:

"Ya’ll should get a job . Pastors should WORK , members WORK, gospel artists please WORK!!!!. Run a business, do EVERYTHING you can to make it . God says he will BLESS the WORKS of your hands . I still find it strange that there are FULL TIME PASTORS and GOSPEL SINGERS, living on which money please ? Tithes and offerings ? Get to WORK EVERYBODY, no one is coming to save you . Even if she had charged the world years ago, without proper investments there will be no ROI… 😏😏😏."

@philipsgraphy said:

"God did not fail you ma.... money is not the only reward for God faithfulness 👏."

@sososoberekon said:

"Most popular musicians left the church because of work and no pay."

@ja.lottt said:

"May The Holy Spirit reward her abundantly🙏🏼 I believe her time has come😢❤️❤️My moms favorite Sunday jam dose years."

@rolexmilly said:

"Cr00ks like femi wants gospel singers to live their lives in penury, while he and other cr00ks like Jerry eze live luxurious lifestyle."

@tonyartworks said:

"I’m shedding tears 😭. What a life. Mommy your time has come."

@prguy_ said:

"Please monetized your gift, na why God give you."

@debbiesean__ said:

"A man’s gift makes a way him, it’s in the Bible ooo. Biko, monetize your skills and don’t let anyone whine you."

