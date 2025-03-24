Popular Nigerian social media commentator, Daniel Regha, has waded into the trending debate about gospel singers charging the church to perform

Shortly after singer Timi Dakolo tackled Pastor Femi Lazarus for kicking against paying gospel stars to perform, Regha shared his thoughts

Daniel Regha’s hot take went viral and got several other netizens also sharing their thoughts on the matter

Nigerian social media critic, Daniel Regha, has shared his opinion on the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo.

Recall that it all started when the pastor condemned gospel singers who charged the church to perform. Timi Dakolo kicked back by saying musicians deserved to charge their fees and also revealing how Pastor Femi Lazarus was charging $150 for his ministry school.

Timi Dakolo’s disclosure about Pastor Femi Lazarus’s ministry school sparked a heated debate on social media with netizens taking sides. Daniel Regha was not left out of the discussion and he shared his piece of mind online.

On his official X page, Regha tweeted about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ fees for his ministry school. According to him, what stood out in the situation was how the preacher even had standard and premium training packages which he believes causes discrimination.

On that note, Daniel Regha concluded that Timi Dakolo was kind of right and Christian public figures should not be blamed for making money with their talent.

In his words:

“Timi Dakolo calling out Pastor Femi Lazarus for charging over $150 for his ministry training is one thing, but I am more concerned on why there are Standard and Premium Training Packages; Doesn't this breed discrimination? And Timi Dakolo is kinda right, you can't fault Christian public figures for using their gifts to make money, then do the same with the church. Let's call a spade a spade.”

See Daniel Regha’s tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha speaks on Timi Dakolo, Lazarus debate

Daniel Regha’s take on the argument between Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus drew the attention of some netizens who also dropped their hot takes:

Gideon Dingba said Jesus didn’t charge the apostles for training them:

Omotayo Solomon called Pastor Femi Lazarus a Yahoo pastor:

Kolaqhazim said Pastor Lazarus’ fees raised eyebrows:

Paxword said the church is a business:

T Oracles said they are black kettles calling other kettles black:

Sage called out the hypocrisy:

Sean asked if people were forced to pay for Pastor Femi Lazarus’ training:

This tweep said the two professions needed funding and one should not be put down by the other:

Somebody’s Son said any gospel singer’s fee is small compared to what pastors make:

Emmanuel Ekpa explained why it was necessary for Femi Lazarus to charge his students:

Reborn said a training has to have a fee:

Ali Baba reacts to gospel singers' fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the feud between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo gained traction, and Nigerian comedian Ali Baba joined the fray.

Joining the conversation, Ali Baba brought a raw, relatable twist to the saga with his Instagram post on March 21, 2025. He shared three real-life stories of church musicians to illustrate their struggles. Gbenga, a keyboardist, sought accommodation help from his church after shuttling between the mainland and Victoria Island for services, only to find his belongings dumped outside after months of waiting.

