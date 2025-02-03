American rapper Kanye 'Ye' West and his wife Bianca Censori attended the 2025 Grammy Awards in a unique way

Ye wore a classy black outfit and his wife turned up in a black fur jacket which she took off on the red carpet

She displayed a custom couture outfit that exposed all the sensitive parts of her body, which caused many people to be disturbed

American rapper Kanye 'Ye' West has gotten netizens worried after he showed up at the 7th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, Califonia, USA, on February 2, 2025.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori flaunts her body at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Image credit: @thesun

Kanye West looked dapper in his black attire. However, his wife Bianca Censori pulled off a weird fashion game.

She stormed the prestigious event in a black fur jacket but removed it when it was time for her to take pictures on the red carpet. In the video, she displayed her bare body, which was covered with a transparent custom couture dress, and left nothing to the imagination.

Many people were uncomfortable with what Kanye's wife wore and bashed him on X. They added that he should be respectful to women.

Grammy: Reactions to Kanye-West's wife's bare body

Check out some of the reactions as the rapper displays his wife's bare body on X below:

@matyres commented:

"Would you like your daughter or mum dressed like this? And you dressed whole. You need to change your dealer!"

@Colton_0816_ reacted:

"Dude, you made a Christian album a few years ago, what the hell happened?

@rohitiyer11 noted:

"Is this some sorta jew humiliation ritual they’re forcing you to do?"

@SheepSalva45235 said:

"You are an extremely disrespectful husband. Why she puts up with you treating her this way, I do not understand. How humiliated must she feel? You can stop claiming to be a Christian. God is watching. "

@bookchicktoo commented:

"This is demeaning, to show your wife like this is not the mark of an honorable man. This is abusive."

@JimCrowEnjoyr reacted:

"The humiliation ritual never ends."

Kanye West, wife's unclad display trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to make a stunt at the just-concluded Grammy Awards.

The controversial love birds were both spotted on the red carpet and the woman bared herself out to the camera flashlights before them.

However, there are conflicting reports on how the rap mogul and his wife left the crowded event.

