US rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has opened up about how he feels after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the United States 47th president

Kanye said he was no longer broke and now a billionaire, and that the world is lucky to have him

The rapper and businessman also mentioned US's former vice president Kamala Harris in his post, which disturbed netizens

American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has said that the world is lucky to have him. He revealed that he was now rich under the leadership of the US president Donald Trump.

Kanye West reveals that he is now a billionaire and no longer broke. Image credit: @pinterest

Source: Instagram

He said he used to be broke but he was now a billionaire. Under the administration of Trump, Ye said that he would say whatever he desired and nothing would happen to him.

In a post, Ye stated he was warming up, and everything he did was for his "broke" self. He noted that the former US vice president Kamala Harris seemed to be a nice person, adding that he wanted to say sorry to her kids.

Some netizens were worried about Ye's words and they compared him to Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi.

Reactions to Kanye West's speaks about Trump

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments as Kanye West speaks about being rich under Donald Trump's administration below:

@southjay reacted:

"Speed Darlington of United States."

@ijobabrown commented:

"Being broke dey humble man normally until you rise again."

@the_pride_of_urhobo said:

"Anyone who find this funny/normal is also suffering from extramonogratificationality disorder."

@zionbest01 noted:

"He was broke during the government of Kamala but is now rich because Trump’s is in power. Many might not understand what it means for you to be rich and all of a sudden you just go broke and could not pay for an Apple Pay of $100."

@amypearl01 commented:

"How Kanye went from Jesus Walks to Ye needs to be studied."

Donald Trump sworn in as US president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump had taken the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States (POTUS) on Monday, January 20

Trump, 78, made a strong comeback in the November 2024 presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

At his inauguration were the world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng