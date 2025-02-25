Baba Dee has recounted the humble way Wizkid started out his career many years ago in the music industry

The singer was a guest on Teju Babyface's podcast, where he spoke about the Nigerian music industry

He said Wizkid was more than a studio rat when he started out as a singer, he also added that Wizkid used to get free studio sessions

Dare Fasasi, aka Baba Dee, late Sound Sultan's brother, has recounted the early days of Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid in the music industry.

The singer and actor was a guest on Teju Babaface's show, where he spoke about his late brother and the music industry in Nigeria.

According to him, Wizkid was more than a studio rat when he started singing. Baba Dee affirmed that the Morayo crooner has been able to achieve what most artists in Nigeria has not been able to.

Baba Dee speaks about late brother

Also in the recording, Baba Dee disclosed that his late brother, Sound Sultan was interested in signing Wizkid back then but Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, later came and signed him.

Baba Dee also asserted that singer Wizkid, was getting free studio sessions and he was a very cool guy.

Babas Dee speaks about transition

The Shorty crooner remarked that everyone have own time, they would come and do great things however, the next would always happen.

Baba Dee asked if they would fight the next when it comes. He advised that they should not fight the next stage, but they should be prepared for the transition.

Recall that some other artists have also spoken about Wizkid in the past. Akon recently called the Ojuelegba crooner a music star.

Fans react to Baba Dee's interview

Netizens reacted to what Baba Dee said about Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@relax0311 reacted:

"Wizkid is the biggest artist in Africa with more than 50 billion evidence."

@queen_puel commented:

"If wetin Wizkid dey do dey give you joy, please gather here let's appreciate him."

@tosin.capital said:

"Wizkid deserves it coz man really put in work everyone talks good about him I’m so proud of him coz he literally took us international level."

@itz_cannyace stated:

"So you doubted Wizkid, I pour spit for your face."

@imbeautiful97 wrote:

"Wizkid is the greatest artist in the world. God bless Wizkid and his fans."

@biggun_emt shared:

"Always a cool guy but Una say na pride he achieved what no African artist can achieve 11 years in the game still counting still topping charts most awarded abeg make una no dey compare our KING Cox of giveaway abeg."

