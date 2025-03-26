Zlatan Ibile announces a 12-hour mentorship day for five upcoming artists before his album SOH releases

The day includes shopping at ZTTWSTORE, a lunch outing, and studio time for music discussions and vibing

He seeks feedback on the idea via X, promising to keep in touch with the selected artists forever

Nigerian street-hop sensation Zlatan Ibile has stirred excitement among upcoming artists with a heartfelt plan to give back to the music community.

The Zanku crooner took to X to share his intention to spend 12 hours mentoring five fast-rising artists just before dropping his much-anticipated album, SOH.

Zlatan shares plans for upcoming artists. Photo Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Twitter

The post, accessible via, outlines a packed day that includes shopping at his ZTTWSTORE, a lunch outing, and a studio session where the upcoming artists can ask him any music-related questions.

Zlatan also plans to vibe with them in the studio, creating a bond he promises will last forever. The post, which has since garnered attention, ends with him asking fans if the idea sounds interesting or if he should abandon it, sparking a wave of supportive responses.

What artists will gain from 12 hours with Zlatan

Zlatan’s plan is more than just a hangout—it’s a golden opportunity for upcoming artists to learn from a street-hop king.

The shopping spree at ZTTWSTORE and lunch outing set a relaxed tone, but the real value lies in studio time.

Here, the artists can tap into Zlatan’s wealth of experience, from crafting hits like Zanku to navigating the music industry, potentially shaping their journeys.

See the post here:

Reaction to Zlatan's plans for upcoming artists

@enakyofficial said:

"Shun whattttttt !… noooo . it would be a dream come true To be part of those 5 🙏🏽 Ive been your biggest fan and meeting you one on one ,spending 12 hours with you ,Allowed to ask any question .this sounds almost unbelievable. @Zlatan_Ibile pls add me to that blessed list🙏🏽"

@emini_truth31 noted:

"Hi Zlatan , you should consider showing the Zlatan part of you too . It’s just you , the ball , your challenger and the street watching 🔥"

@triclowns commented:

"Abeg pick Tunde max make dat boy allow us rest😔"

@iam_harryjuana replied:

"this reasoning nice o, i get one beat wey i go like play for you, i swear instantly you go wan drop verse, the beat has ur name all over it."

@numberonetweep said:

"E make sense d!e Zanku, abeg remember Markis Lulu let’s shame Abike together 🙏🙏❤️"

@Obawale_jr noted:

"It will be a huge honor and motivation for me Zanku! 🙏The last time we met was at Crystal apartment January 1st 2022 in Lekki where I came with one guy to deliver your food and you promised to check me out. You sent a DM to yourself for reminder."

@callmeswipah said:

Na so much OT be that presido! Make we sef know how e take be to cross this fast rising phase! @Zlatan_Ibile. e go do so much for the hustle!

Zlatan lists out his plans for up-and-coming artists. Photo Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Twitter

Zlatan makes fans emotional

In a previous article on Legit.ng, Zlatan made fans emotional as he shed more light on Mohbad and Bella Smurda's relationship.

The article detailed Zlatan’s interview on Beat 95.9 FM, where he shared his deep bond with the late Mohbad, both hailing from Ikorodu.

He also reflected on his friendship with Bella Shmurda, highlighting their shared history in the music scene.

