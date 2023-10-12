Nigerian rapper Zlatan had a contentious moment with one of his followers on X (formerly known as Twitter)

A tweep who was eager to know the source of the Yoruba artist’s financial status wanted to know if he engaged in internet fraud at some point in his career

The Omo Ologo hitmaker was quick to dive into details of how life turned out for him despite his humble beginnings, which spurred massive reactions online

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, has left many spellbound online with the recent information he shared online.

A curious fan on X (previously known as Twitter) asked the indigenous singer about his source of income.

The Tweep immediately assumed that the Omo Ologo crooner gained his wealth through fraudulent internet activities.

However, Zlatan’s response to the man’s biased question left netizens in stitches and confused simultaneously.

The X user demanded, saying:

“But you sha do Yahoo.”

The Yoruba rapper, replied:

“E still Dey be like magic, how I made it and I no use any of my ex p@nties.”

See their conversation below

Zlatan's assertion sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

Zlatan Ibile treats son to birthday outing

Meanwhile, hours after Zlatan Ibile’s son Shiloh marked his third birthday, the popular indigenous singer shared a sweet father-and-son moment between him and the celebrant.

Zlatan gave his son a lovely birthday treat as they visited Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside and The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre in the UK.

A clip from the video shared via Zlatan's Instagram page showed an excited Shiloh cutting his birthday cake.

