Celebrities

Zlatan Shocks Many With the Details of How He Hustled His Way to Wealth: “Deep Talk Ooh”

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian rapper Zlatan had a contentious moment with one of his followers on X (formerly known as Twitter)
  • A tweep who was eager to know the source of the Yoruba artist’s financial status wanted to know if he engaged in internet fraud at some point in his career 
  • The Omo Ologo hitmaker was quick to dive into details of how life turned out for him despite his humble beginnings, which spurred massive reactions online

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, has left many spellbound online with the recent information he shared online.

A curious fan on X (previously known as Twitter) asked the indigenous singer about his source of income.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan
Zlatan drops bombshell on how he made his made his wealth. Credit: @zlatan_ibile
Source: Instagram

The Tweep immediately assumed that the Omo Ologo crooner gained his wealth through fraudulent internet activities.

However, Zlatan’s response to the man’s biased question left netizens in stitches and confused simultaneously.

The X user demanded, saying:

“But you sha do Yahoo.”

The Yoruba rapper, replied:

“E still Dey be like magic, how I made it and I no use any of my ex p@nties.”

See their conversation below

Zlatan's assertion sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

debrightfg:

"Waiting be yahoo can someone answer me frfr."

jamsrock_:

"Omo people get mind cha normally him self no sopose wyne him fans."

hairby80m_4:

"If in do yahoo efcc no go leave am before naira."

chikezieudochukwu:

"Na you no won do yahoo na."

packagevibz:

"NO BE UNTIL HE DO YAHOO …I STILL BELIEVE IN GOD GRACE."

femib93:

"Those boys that use their ex p@nties self they don day beg for money back now ."

Zlatan Ibile treats son to birthday outing

Meanwhile, hours after Zlatan Ibile’s son Shiloh marked his third birthday, the popular indigenous singer shared a sweet father-and-son moment between him and the celebrant.

Zlatan gave his son a lovely birthday treat as they visited Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside and The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre in the UK.

A clip from the video shared via Zlatan's Instagram page showed an excited Shiloh cutting his birthday cake.

Source: Legit.ng

