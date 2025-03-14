Habeeb Hamzat, whose real name is Peller has caused another raucous online after what he said publicly about a Nigerian artist

The popular streamer was on live yesterday, speaking about those he wants to invite with another TikToker

The lady mentioned Runtown, and he swiftly declined and stated his reasons for not wanting the artist to come on his show

Nigerians are once again mad at Peter for constantly running his mouth. The TikToker, who recently apologised about his behaviour when they met at a fashion event, has made another controversial statement.

Peller, on his TikTok live, had asked a fellow TikTok not to invite people who aren’t famed to his livestream. She went on to mention Runtown and Peller was quick to describe the singer as an upcoming artist.

His statement did not sit well many online users who rebuked him for disrespecting the singer that way.

Peller said:

"Wetin be Runtown? That one never blow. We no know am. Give me another person. Don’t bring upcoming artists on my live video. Na artistes wey don blow well well I want."

Some have also opined that Peller is not to be blamed, as Runtown has refused to give his fans a hit for a long time.

Watch the video here:

Fans berate Peller over Runtown comment

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"This boy no just get respect 🤣🤣🤣."

@barrister_juliet said:

"This is what happens when money and fame falls into the hands of uncouth individuals 📌."

@kwambosco_electricalsolution said:

"Make Peller calm DOWN! When RUNTOWN dey RUN TOWN! Peller never come TOWN!"

@classy_diyarh said:

"To God and Man I no like dis peller boy at all!"

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"That how ignorance works especially when u can’t read the room … I mean when runtown was running the town that boy was still a baby.. so it understandable if he doesn’t know him … but even when the lady was trying to signal him he just went on blabbing and that’s where ignorance played with him 💯."

@lapl.acegenius said:

"No wonder mama Burna snubbed the mumu boy."

@roz_p1472 said:

"Someone who also asked Teni useless question , why she has no child …He needs to learn for real …😢."

@techdjkella said:

"This is what happens when you give undeserving people popularity."

@sabinasucre said:

"You can disrespect other celebrities but not Runtown 😡😡.. be like bom.b Dey your head."

@sonof.martins said:

"These kids don’t learn. I blame y’all for giving him this publicity."

@weightlossproducts9ja said:

"He's doing too much and feeling like the Most important celebrity in nigeria now. He owes Runtown a big apology for disrespecting and classifying him under up coming."

