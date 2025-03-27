Odumodublvck publicly advises Davido against releasing his upcoming album 5ive under the 30BG label, suggesting a different direction

He recommends that the album should instead be dropped under Kcee and E-Money’s Five Star Music label for a better fit

The sarcastic post, intended as a compliment, triggers varied reactions among Nigerian fans, with some misunderstanding the tone

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has set tongues wagging with a bold statement about Davido’s highly anticipated album, 5ive. On March 27, 2025, Odumodublvck took to X to share his thoughts, tagging Davido directly.

He wrote that while he trusts Davido’s vision, he believes 5ive shouldn’t be released under Davido’s 30BG label, proposing instead that it would be better suited for Kcee and E-Money’s Five Star Music label.

Odumodublvck speaks about Davido's album. Photo Credit: @Odumodublvck_/@davido

Source: Twitter

He ended the post with a dramatic “I rest my case,” sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

The post has added more fuel to the already blazing excitement around 5ive, which is set to drop on April 18, 2025.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of features, including Omah Lay, Chris Brown, and Odumodublvck himself, with production from top names like DJ Maphorisa. This buzz only underscores the massive anticipation for what could be a defining moment in Afrobeats.

See the post here:

Reactions as Odumodublvck calls out Davido

@JEdunefe said:

"This ur dealer new stain too dey well.. abeg make dem share me some ounces make I still dey reason deep like this lol 😂"

@dennisflamez replied:

"Lol how would there get it when there barely know the legendary 5 ⭐️ 🎵 … music illiterates everywhere always ranting😂😂"

@preshmayor02 said:

"Modu don take something this early morning, shey you start from 5️⃣am dey blaaa😂"

@karljames_11 commented:

"30bg calm down E-money and kcee has a record label called 5 star music we na 30bg we nr be 5 so kele dey try use igbo wisdom for us 5 album /5 star ⭐ music:"

@official_funkid replied:

"For those that done understand E Money and Kcee owns 5star music. That should explain everything you need"

@jaykeyaks10 noted:

"Based on say na 5-star music abi 😂. Werey see your punchline. See how you cause uproar for comment section for those wey no understand"

@tobijubril_ said:

"You mean a whole Davido’s album should be released under Kcee and E money not any records?"

@BinzuKing replied

"You like wahala😂"

@aladdenn said:

"It’s because you are on the album that’s why you are giving it this much hype if not you would be quiet in that your corner with your big head."

@japh_man said:

"I no wan laugh abeg"

The meaning of Odumodublvck’s playful Jab at Davido

Odumodublvck’s suggestion wasn’t a diss but a witty compliment, tying the album’s title, 5ive, to the idea of a “five-star” release under Kcee and E-Money’s label.

The sarcasm, however, didn’t land with everyone, as some fans began debating 30BG’s role in the industry.

Odumodublvck is against Davido's choice of label for incoming album. Photo Credit: @Odumodublvck_/@davido

Source: Twitter

This playful banter has only heightened the album’s visibility, proving Odumodublvck’s knack for stirring the pot.

Odumodublvck to pay Tems for 25 years for a feature

In a story published on January 24, 2024, Odumodublvck shared his desire to collaborate with Tems.

He humorously noted he’d pay her $500,000 fee in instalments, starting with N10,000, during an interview on Isbae U’s podcast.

The comment amused fans and sparked online reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng